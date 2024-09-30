AI Fuels Transformation In Dark Fiber Market, Projected To Grow By USD 9.4 Billion From 2024 To 2028 Due To Rising Global Internet Traffic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global dark fiber market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.4 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

15.19%

during the forecast period. Rise in global internet traffic

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing global connectivity projects. However,

high initial investments and leasing cost of dark fiber

poses a challenge. Key market players include AiNET, AT and T Inc., CityFibre Holdings Ltd., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Crown Castle Inc., DataWeb BV, Eurofiber Nederland B.V., EXA Infrastructure., Fatbeam LLC, FiberLight LLC, Frontier Communications Parent Inc., Horizon, Lumen Technologies Inc., Microscan Infocommtech Pvt Ltd., Neos Network Ltd, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Quebecor World Inc, Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., Verizon, Windstream Intellectual Property Services LLC, and Zayo Group LLC. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global dark fiber market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Dark Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.19% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9428.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled AiNET, AT and T Inc., CityFibre Holdings Ltd., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Crown Castle Inc., DataWeb BV, Eurofiber Nederland B.V., EXA Infrastructure., Fatbeam LLC, FiberLight LLC, Frontier Communications Parent Inc., Horizon, Lumen Technologies Inc., Microscan Infocommtech Pvt Ltd., Neos Network Ltd, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Quebecor World Inc, Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., Verizon, Windstream Intellectual Property Services LLC, and Zayo Group LLC

Market Driver

The global dark fiber market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing emphasis on global connectivity projects. These initiatives focus on establishing high-capacity, long-haul dark fiber networks to connect different regions and continents, enhancing international communication and data transfer capabilities. Transoceanic submarine cable systems, such as the MAREA cable connecting the US and Europe, are prime examples of these projects. With eight fiber pairs capable of transmitting data at 200 terabits per second, these cables enable fast and dependable communication between continents, making them a vital component of the global telecommunications infrastructure. The ongoing investment in such initiatives underscores the importance of dark fiber in supporting the digital economy by ensuring reliable, low-latency, and high-bandwidth connections between major data hubs worldwide. This trend is driven by the expansion of cloud services, data-intensive applications, and the global nature of modern businesses, and will continue to fuel the growth of the global dark fiber market.



The Dark Fiber market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and low-latency in urban areas. With the rollout of 5G networks, the need for more bandwidth and reliable communication infrastructure is becoming crucial. Network operators are investing in Dark Fiber Networks, which are unlit fiber optic cables, to meet this demand. This trend is particularly relevant for telecommunications applications in industries such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Autonomous Vehicles, and OTT Platforms. GTT Communications, Landmark Dividend, Unite Private Networks, Crown Castle, NexGen Networks, Sorrento Networks, FirstLight, Windstream, and others are key players in this market. Dark Fiber is cost-effective for businesses requiring large bandwidth, making it an attractive option for industries like Oil and Gas, Military and Defense, and Medical. With enhanced security features and fiber optic communications, Dark Fiber Networks offer reliable and efficient network management for Internet Bandwidth and Connectivity, making it a valuable asset in the Telecom Industry.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The global dark fiber market faces significant challenges due to the high upfront investments and leasing costs required to activate the dark fiber. Establishing a dark fiber connection involves integrating necessary equipment, such as amplifiers, filters, receivers, and transmitters, which adds to the overall expense. These costs are typically passed on to customers. Leasing dark fiber prices vary depending on the location and bandwidth requirements, with examples like Palo Alto Utilities charging USD213-USD425 per month per mile for one fiber strand, while others impose a licensing fee of USD5,000 and an annual maintenance fee of USD2,000. Upgrading and expanding the network capacity necessitates replacing and upgrading existing equipment, leading to additional costs. Identifying faults in long-haul optical fiber networks can be time-consuming and costly, further hindering market growth during the forecast period. The Dark Fiber market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing bandwidth needs for digital transformation, intelligent machine networking, and the rise of technologies like 5G, Edge Computing, AI, AR, and VR. Optical Technology Devices pose integration challenges for customized networks, requiring scalable solutions for handling sensitive data. Long-haul and metro networks dominate, with single mode fiber and glass fiber leading the way. However, logistical complexities and personnel training are key hurdles. The BFSI sector, healthcare, railway industry, and military and aerospace rely on fiber optics for disaster recovery and high-speed internet. IT-enabled services, gaming, video streaming, monitoring systems, and cloud-based networking also drive demand. The market is diverse, catering to various industries, with fiber optic networks becoming essential for data-intensive applications and industries like BFSI, healthcare, and military and aerospace.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This dark fiber market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Long-haul services

1.2 Short-haul services 1.3 Colocation facilities services



2.1 Multi-mode 2.2 Single-mode



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Long-haul services-

The Dark Fiber market refers to the sale and lease of unused optical fiber cables and associated infrastructure. Companies can purchase or lease these cables to establish their own private communication networks, bypassing traditional service providers. Dark Fiber offers greater control, security, and cost savings, making it an attractive option for businesses with high bandwidth requirements. Its use is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for faster and more secure data transfer solutions.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Dark Fiber Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and low-latency communication in urban areas. Dark Fiber, also known as unlit fiber, is a crucial component of network infrastructure for 5G Networks and advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). With the advent of 5G services and the growth in bandwidth demand, the need for Dark Fiber Networks is becoming increasingly essential. Fiber Optic Cables are the backbone of these networks, providing enhanced security, cost-effectiveness, and internet bandwidth for Network Operators. The Telecom Industry is investing heavily in Fiber Networks to meet the growing need for internet connectivity and HD video quality. The market for Dark Fiber is expected to grow exponentially as digital transformation continues to reshape industries, from autonomous vehicles to network management. Optical Technology Devices are also playing a crucial role in managing and optimizing the use of Dark Fiber. The future of communication relies on the ability to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity, and Dark Fiber is at the heart of this evolution.

Market Research Overview

The Dark Fiber Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and low-latency networks, particularly in urban areas. Dark Fiber, which refers to unlit fiber optic cables, offers cost-effectiveness to network operators and businesses seeking customized and scalable solutions. This unlit fiber is essential for 5G Networks, enabling the deployment of 5G services and supporting the bandwidth demand for applications such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Ultra-High Quality Video. The telecommunications industry is undergoing digital transformation, with an emphasis on cloud-based applications, OTT platforms, and IT and telecommunications convergence. The Dark Fiber Market caters to various sectors, including Oil and Gas, Military and Defense, Medical, and Railways, among others. Network operators are investing in fiber networks to provide enhanced security and fiber optic communications for communication, network management, and internet bandwidth and connectivity. The market includes various types of fiber optic cables, such as Single-Mode and Multi-Mode, suitable for Metro and Long-Haul applications. The Dark Fiber Market also caters to the needs of various industries, including Telecom, Smart Cities, Logistics, and the Internet Service Penetration. Optical Technology Devices are essential for handling data and ensuring the scalability and customization of networks. The market is expected to grow further with the increasing adoption of 5G services, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Service



Long-haul Services



Short-haul Services

Colocation Facilities Services

Type



Multi-mode

Single-mode

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED