Quiddity Engineering Appoints Ryan Ingram As Environmental Division Manager For New Service Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiddity Engineering is excited to announce the appointment of Ryan Ingram as Division Manager of the company's new Environmental service line.

With more than 17 years of experience in the natural resources and engineering sectors, Ryan brings a wealth of expertise in the energy, transportation, utility, flood control, coastal, ports, and rail/transit industries. He has been involved in dozens of successful projects from inception through post-construction, including NEPA clearance, final design, and post-construction monitoring.

Ryan spent his early career at Jacobs Engineering and went on to hold leadership positions at world-class engineering firms, including AtkinsRéalis and AECOM, along with John Chance Land Surveys, a well-known surveying firm in Texas and Louisiana. Most recently, he served as Senior Environmental Project Manager for the Central Region at AtkinsRéalis, where he managed a team of scientists/planners, led client and agency meetings, executed fieldwork, developed schedules and technical documentation, and oversaw QA/QC.

"We are thrilled to have Ryan onboard as we launch this very important environmental division of Quiddity," said Clayton Black, Quiddity CEO. "Ryan's comprehensive experience, coupled with his deep understanding of the environmental space and a proven track record with a diverse range of clients, will be instrumental in helping Quiddity drive additional value for our customers and the communities we serve."

A 2006 graduate of Stephen F. Austin University, Ryan is highly regarded for his expertise in the NEPA process, federal and state regulatory compliance, impact thresholds/triggers, and permitting, making him an invaluable resource to clients.

His credentials include licensing as a Certified Wildlife Biologist, Certified Floodplain Manager, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Scientific Research Permit Holder, among others.

Ryan will be based in Quiddity's Round Rock office, marking a significant step forward in the company's regional growth strategies.

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm with more than 650 employees in 10 offices across Texas. Our team is organized around 12 services that support nearly 20 public and private market sectors. From wastewater treatment and highway design, to multi-family housing and master-planned communities, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit .



SOURCE Quiddity Engineering

