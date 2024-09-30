MDU Resources Group Announces Anthony D. Foti As New Chief Legal Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, (NYSE: MDU ) board of directors has approved the appointment of Anthony D. Foti as chief officer and corporate secretary, effective October 7. He will report directly to MDU Resources president and CEO, Nicole Kivisto, and succeed Paul R. Sanderson, who was previously announced as vice president, chief legal officer and secretary at Everus Group.

Foti brings a wealth of experience in corporate governance, securities regulation, and strategic legal operations. He most recently served as senior vice president, deputy general counsel, and corporate secretary at Foot Locker, Inc., where he spent a decade in various executive legal roles of increasing responsibility. He also brings valuable experience in regulated energy delivery businesses from his previous work in private practice.

Kivisto expressed her enthusiasm for the new hire, "We are excited to welcome Anthony to our executive team. His extensive legal expertise and proven leadership in navigating complex corporate environments will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth at our pure play regulated energy delivery businesses."

Foti shared his excitement about joining MDU Resources, "I am honored to join MDU Resources at such a remarkable time in the company's history as it focuses on its pure play regulated energy delivery businesses, and I look forward to contributing to the company's next stage of growth. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team to shape the company's strategy, continue to deliver long-term value for shareholders, and navigate the evolving legal landscape."

Foti has a distinguished legal career, including prior experience practicing corporate and securities law at Dentons US LLP, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, each Am Law 100 global law firms, and as a judicial law clerk on the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. He holds a Juris Doctor from Villanova University and a Bachelor of Science with highest distinction in finance from The Pennsylvania State University.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. Founded in 1924, the company is celebrating its 100th anniversary; learn more at . For more information about MDU Resources, visit

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group, Inc. is Building America's FutureTM by providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical, and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services across the United States. These specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Its E&M contracting services include construction and maintenance of electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, and mechanical piping and services. Its T&D contracting services include construction and maintenance of overhead and underground electrical, gas and communication infrastructure, as well as manufacturing and distribution of transmission line construction equipment and tools. For more information about Everus, visit .



Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer and director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730

Media Contact: Byron Pfordte, manager of integrated communications, 208-377-6050

