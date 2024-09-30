(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sea Pointe Design & Remodel Wins 1st Place in Best of OC Annual Awards

- Lauren Mills, PresidentIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sea Pointe Design & Remodel is proud to announce that it has been awarded 1st Place in the Kitchen and Bath Specialist category at the prestigious Best of OC annual awards. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in home design and remodeling.Located in Irvine, Sea Pointe Design & Remodel has experienced remarkable growth since its inception, expanding from 38 to nearly 70 employees in just a few years. This growth reflects not only the company's increasing capacity but also the evolving needs of its clientele. As housing opportunities in Orange County become more limited, more homeowners are opting for comprehensive remodels rather than moving.“We're seeing a significant shift in how people approach their living spaces,” said Lauren Mills, President of Sea Pointe Design & Remodel.“Clients are not just looking to renovate a single bathroom; they're reimagining their entire homes , often tackling multiple projects at once. This trend allows us to bring our expertise in design and construction to life in exciting new ways.”With a licensed architect on staff, Sea Pointe ensures that every project is tailored to the client's vision and financial investment. Mills emphasizes the importance of transparency, stating,“We want our clients to know exactly what they're getting for their investment before any work begins. This commitment to ethical practices is something we're incredibly proud of.”In addition to the recent accolade, Sea Pointe was honored with a Better Business Ethics Award , further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in home renovation.“Winning 1st Place in the Best of OC awards is a tremendous honor,” Mills added.“It reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we are grateful to our clients for their support.”For more information about Sea Pointe Design & Remodel, please visit seapointe or call 949-861-3400.

