Commercial Drones Market Set To Soar To $21.69 Billion By 2030 With 23.7% CAGR: Industry Innovation Drives Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global commercial drones was pegged at $2.72 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $21.69 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030. "Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Commercial Drones Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary, and Hybrid), Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, and Autonomous), and Application (Agriculture and Environment, Media and Entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."🔰 Download Sample Pages -Major determinants of the market growth-Increase in the market for location-based services such as food delivery, e-commerce companies, and shopping apps, promising growth rate of the drone market and technologically advanced products have boosted the growth of the global commercial drones market . On the other hand, surge in privacy and security concerns hinder the market growth. However, increased application areas for LiDAR, GIS, mapping services, and others are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.The rotary segment to rule the roostIn terms of type, the hybrid segment is expected to experience the fastest growth by 2030 with 25.7% CAGR. The growth is attributed to surge in demand for high range drones with huge capacity. The rotary segment, on the other hand, held the largest market revenue contributing to more than two-thirds of the overall market share and would retain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2030. This is because of robust demand for rotary-type commercial drones that are used for several commercial applications across the world. The fixed wing segment is also analyzed in the report.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The remotely operated segment grabbed the largest share in 2020Under the mode of operation category, the autonomous segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate with 25.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the huge investments in self-driven commercial drone technology. The remotely operated segment, on the other hand, generated the highest share of more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020 and will continue this trend throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth of segment is driven by high demand for remotely controlled drones in several industry applications across the world.North America dominated the market in the year 2020As per the regional analysis, the APAC region would cite the fastest growth with 25.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, due to the increase in demand for commercial drones across numerous countries in the region. On the other hand, North America garnered the major share of nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020. The reason behind this substantial growth is extensive utilization of commercial drones in several applications across the region.Procure Complete Research Report Now: - /purchase-optionsList Of key Players:PrecisionHawk Inc.AeroVironment, Inc.DelairInsitu Inc.Yuneec International Co. Ltd.SKYDIOAeryon Labs Inc.DJI Technology Co., Ltd.Parrot SALeptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.Similar Reports We Have on Drone Industry:- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

