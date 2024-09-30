عربي


Russian Drone Strikes Village In Kherson Region Injuring Two Civilians

9/30/2024 3:11:36 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on the village of Stanislav in Kherson region has left two people injured.

This as according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration (OVA), Ukrinform reports.

"Stanislav came under attack from a Russian UAV this afternoon," the message reads.

As a result of the drone strike, a 44-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, who were inside a building at the time, sustained explosive injuries and concussions.

A medical team provided assistance to the injured at the scene.

Read also: Invaders hit car wit h drone in Kupiansk , one wounded

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that three civilians - two women and one man - were injured in the outskirts of Kherson due to shelling.

UkrinForm

