Zelensky: Ukraine Preparing For“Special” Ramstein Meeting

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine during a meeting with officials following his visit to the USA noted that the Ukrainian and American teams are working on what was discussed and are preparing for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Our teams – both Ukrainian and American – are already working on everything we discussed in New York and Washington, and we are already preparing for the upcoming 'Ramstein' meeting," Zelensky said.

As the head of state noted, this will be a special Ramstein meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. From the Ukrainian side, partners are receiving all the details, all the arguments, how to ensure results in the coming months both at the front and in diplomatic work.

"The power of weapons and the power of diplomacy are always effective when working together, and this is exactly our plan – this is exactly how we should implement the Victory Plan. We are also expecting concrete actions from our partners to strengthen our strategy. This applies to all our partners – our strength lies in the fact that the free world is defending itself," Zelenskyy said.

Also, as the head of state added, Ukraine is preparing to sign the next, 27th, bilateral security agreement.

As reported, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that soon in Germany, Ukraine will discuss steps to be taken ogether with allies in the Ramstein format as appropriate decisions will be made.

