Qatar's Al Sadd Down Iran's Esteghlal For First Victory At AFC Champions League Elite

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Al Sadd claimed their first victory of the AFC (ACL) Elite, beating Iran's Esteghlal FC 2-0 at Jassim Bin Hamad on Monday.

The Felix Sanchez-coached side, who drew 1-1 against UAE's Al Ain in their opening match, moved to four points from two games in race to reach the knockout stage from the West region.

An own goal from Hossein Hosseini in 40th minute and a clinical spot kick from Afif in 68th minute proved enough for the Wolves to delight their home fans.

Esteghlal FC started aggressively, making repeated attempts, but it was Al Sadd who shifted gears late, registering their first shot on target in the 40th minute.

After receiving a long ball from Moroccan defender Romain Saiss, Rafa Mujica charged into the box, only to be denied by Hosseini from a tight angle.

However, Al Sadd capitalised on the ensuing corner. In a moment of misfortune for Esteghlal, Hosseini attempted to clear Afif's delivery from the left but inadvertently punched the ball into his own net, handing Al Sadd the lead.

The visitors, having earlier pressed through Ramin Rezaeian, Gustavo Blanco Leschuk, and Saman Fallah, came close to equalising in the stoppage time.

Iman Salimi's header was on target, but a brilliant save by Meshaal Barsham at his near post preserved Al Sadd's advantage as the teams headed into the break.

The Wolves looked much better after the match resumed as they aimed to double their lead but Hosseini denied threatening efforts from Paulo Otavio and Mujica with some superb saves.

Al Sadd finally built a two-goal cushion midway through the second half when Afif won a penalty after storming inside from the left. He was stopped by Roozbeh Cheshmi, a tackle resulting in a yellow card for the Iranian midfielder and a spot kick for Al Sadd, which Afif converted with an unstoppable shot to put his side in a comfortable position.

Barsham thwarted Gael Kakuta's efforts from outside the box as Esteghlal struggled to put pressure on Al Sadd.

With 11 minutes of stoppage time added, Cristo Gonzalez was denied by the Al Sadd goalkeeper with another save before Afif squandered a chance to finish the game in style as his right-footed strike just missed the target.

Al Sadd will now host another Iranian side Persepolis FC at the same venue on October 21.