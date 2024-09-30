Exelon Wins 2024 AEIC Achievement Awards For Innovations In Asset Inspection And Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Po-Chen Chen, Data Scientist Manager at Exelon, presents on VICTOR and Integrating AI Models at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting

Exelon recognized for developing AI asset detection solution and AI-powered chatbot named VICTOR

- Sunny ElebuaCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Exelon has received two of the Association's 2024 Achievement Awards.The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.Exelon received the first AEIC award for revolutionizing asset inspection by using a combination of real-world drone images and synthetic models of asset defects. This combined data set was used to train an artificial intelligence (AI) solution that could automatically detect assets and their defects, eliminating the need for manual image labeling. By automating the defect detection process, Exelon has reduced the reliance on manual inspections, minimizing hazards to field crews and significantly cutting down on inspection times.Exelon's second award recognizes the development of an AI-powered chatbot, VICTOR (Virtual Instructor for CSR Training and Optimized Responses). VICTOR was developed to address the challenges of traditional CSR (customer service representative) training, including inconsistent standards and low engagement.Using a language learning model, VICTOR not only simulates realistic customer scenarios and queries, but evaluates the responses of the CSRs and suggests ways to improve their accuracy, professionalism, and empathy. VICTOR leverages existing Exelon training materials and other data sources to ground its questions and answers in factual, relevant information."Innovation is at the heart of Exelon's mission to lead the energy transformation, and with both our groundbreaking inspection and chatbot projects, we're well on our way," said Sunny Elebua, SVP, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Exelon.“Our asset inspection technology project paves the way for a future where drone technology and AI-driven analysis become the gold standard in utility management practices, while our chatbot technology is sure to elevate customer experience and engagement throughout our diverse footprint."“The success of Exelon's projects demonstrates the feasibility and benefits of incorporating AI into all components of grid operations,” said Steve Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of AEIC.“As our grid continues to evolve, member companies like Exelon are finding solutions that improve reliability and customer satisfaction.”Exelon was presented with the awards on Friday, September 27th at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs, CO. To see a full list of 2024 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visitAbout AEICAEIC brings together the electric utility industry's leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC's members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit .

