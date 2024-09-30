San Diego Gas And Electric Receives 2024 AEIC Achievement Awards For Innovations In Climate Change Risk Mitigation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sandeep Aujla, Director, Fire Science & Climate Adaptation at San Diego & Electric, presents on SDGE's Climate Intelligence at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting

(L-R): Kasra Mohammadi and Tayler Uva, Data Scientists at San Diego Gas & Electric, present on WiNGS at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting

SDG&E recognized for its climate intelligence and risk intelligence platforms

- Sandeep AujlaSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) has received two of the Association's 2024 Achievement Awards.The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.SDG&E received the first award for developing a Climate Intelligence Platform using its Digital Twin visualization software. The platform can generate detailed climate scenarios for SDG&E's service area, providing access to key insights on how climate change will impact customers and the grid, particularly in San Diego's most vulnerable communities. Using the Climate Intelligence Platform, SDGE can also identify what assets are most vulnerable to failure due to climate scenarios.SDG&E's second award recognizes the development of WiNGS (Wildfire Next Generation System), a risk intelligence platform used to protect communities from wildfire threats by optimizing operational planning and prioritizing wildfire prevention efforts. This state-of-the-art system combines visual representations of SDG&E infrastructure with real-time weather data, wildfire modeling, tree-strike analysis, and other critical information. WiNGS models climate scenarios and recommends grid-hardening initiatives, like ungrounding power lines in high-risk areas, to help prevent utility-related wildfires and mitigate the impacts of climate change.“These awards underscore our commitment to address future energy challenges and ensure our systems as a whole are strong and reliable," said Sandeep Aujla, director of fire science and climate adaptation at SDG&E.“By leveraging technological advancements and climate science, we've created tools that not only enhance our infrastructure capabilities but also deepen our understanding of how the changing climate impacts the communities we serve. We are honored to receive this recognition from AEIC for our Climate Intelligence Platform and Wildfire Next Generation System, solutions designed by multi-disciplinary teams at SDG&E to build resilience through risk-informed actions.”“It's no secret that extreme weather events are happening with more frequency and intensity. It's imperative that we try and understand the effects of climate change on our grid and communities,” said Steve Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of AEIC.“We can all look to member companies like SDG&E for solutions that make our communities safer and more resilient.”SDG&E was presented with the awards on Friday, September 27th at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs, CO. To see a full list of 2024 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit .About AEICAEIC brings together the electric utility industry's leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC's members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit .

