D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), Staque Join Forces To Advance Annealing Quantum Computing Adoption In The Middle East

The strategic partnership between D-Wave and Staque aims to accelerate the commercial adoption of annealing quantum computing solutions in the region.

The two companies will leverage D-Wave's quantum computers and hybrid solvers to help customers develop and deploy quantum and hybrid quantum applications to address enterprise optimization and AI problems. The partnership was revealed at the first-ever Qubits UAE event in Dubai, which was organized jointly by D-Wave, Staque, and Staque's regional partner, SquareOne.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave"), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, and the first commercial provider of quantum computers, announced a new strategic partnership with Staque, a leading consulting and development practice focused on AI, blockchain and quantum computing, designed to step up the commercial adoption of annealing quantum computing across the Middle East.

The partnership was unveiled at the first-ever Qubits UAE event, which D-Wave organized in collaboration with Staque and Staque's partner in the region, SquareOne, a leading provider of business transformation technologies in the Middle East and Africa. Held in Dubai on September 20, 2024, Qubits UAE featured...

