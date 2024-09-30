Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: Navigating Healthcare's Regulatory Landscape

(MENAFN- 3BL) On this episode of Healthy Outcomes, Baker Tilly host Mark Ross interviews Celia Van Lenten, Principal with the law firm of Miles & Stockbridge. Together, they discuss several hot topics related to the healthcare regulatory environment, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and more.

Topics of discussion include:



M&A activity in the healthcare provider sector and related regulatory perspectives.

Healthcare staffing-related regulatory developments.

The ongoing evolution of artificial intelligence and thoughts on a framework that healthcare providers should be aware of when they evaluate their use of AI-enabled technology.

The reasons for the increase in occurrences of cyber breaches in the healthcare industry and what healthcare providers should be doing to be better prepared to handle one. Futuristic thoughts related to the regulatory environment and regulatory scrutiny that healthcare providers will likely be subject to.

Connect with a Baker Tilly healthcare team member to learn more .