Home Clean Heroes Announces Scholarship Winners

Home Clean Heroes , a household cleaning franchise dedicated to supporting first responders, is proud to announce the recipients of its annual scholarship program. These scholarships honor the children of first responders who have shown outstanding commitment to academics and community service. The scholarship program is part of Home Clean Heroes' partnership with the First Responders Children's Foundation, which provides support to help these children with education, health, and overall well-being.

"We're incredibly proud to support the children of our nation's first responders through our scholarship program," says Joe Delatte, Home Clean Heroes brand president. "These young people have shown exceptional dedication, resilience, and a commitment to serving their communities. We're honored to play a small role in helping them achieve their educational goals and make a positive impact on the world."

"We are deeply grateful for our partnership with Home Clean Heroes and their commitment to supporting the children of first responders," said Jillian Crane, CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation. "These scholarships not only recognize academic achievement and community service, but also honor the legacy of service and sacrifice these families represent. By investing in the next generation, we are helping them pursue their dreams and build a brighter future for themselves and their communities."

The 2024 Winners

Sisters Adeline and Paige Benzick each received a $1,000 scholarship, inspired by their father, a detective with the Plano Police Department. Adeline is studying at the University of Oklahoma, while Paige attends Texas A&M University. Both are pursuing nursing careers to continue their family's legacy of service.

Aaliyah Brown was awarded a $2,000 scholarship for her academic dedication and community service. Inspired by her father's 17-year career as a Captain with Dallas Fire Rescue, Aaliyah is now majoring in Communication and Legal Studies at the University of Houston.

Marie Thomas-Quick, a freshman at Georgia Tech majoring in Mechanical Engineering, received a $4,000 scholarship. Her father, an EMS Lieutenant in Atlanta, suffered a severe injury while assisting a motorist, sparking Marie's interest in neuroscience and medical technology. She aims to use her career to make a positive impact in these fields.

Connor Canfield, a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast University studying Exercise Science, earned a $4,000 scholarship for his dedication to law enforcement. Inspired by his father's resilience following a career-ending injury, Connor is driven to serve his community with the same sense of duty.

Laird Johnson, a freshman at Lees-McRae College majoring in Wilderness Medicine and Rescue, received a $4,000 scholarship. Inspired by his mother's work as a firefighter, Laird aspires to become a Wildland Firefighter, combining his love of the outdoors with a desire to protect communities.

Alexander Salonga, a freshman at Virginia Tech majoring in Advertising, was awarded a $4,000 scholarship for his academic excellence and commitment to making a difference. Inspired by his mother, an EMT, Alexander hopes to use his advertising skills to raise awareness about important societal issues.

These scholarships reflect Home Clean Heroes' commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders by recognizing their resilience and supporting their educational goals.

As part of its Heroes First initiative, Home Clean Heroes donates a portion of every cleaning to support first responders and their families.

ABOUT HOME CLEAN HEROES

Home Clean Heroes

is a fast growing, Virginia-based home cleaning franchise company with 18 locations across the country.

They support local first responders with every home that they clean. Part of Buzz Franchise Brands, an experienced, financially strong franchisor, Home Clean Heroes is committed to providing convenient, customizable and trustworthy home cleaning services, as well as giving back to the real heroes: first responders.



The brand's Heroes First initiative is a national partnership with the First Responder's Children's Foundation, a national philanthropic organization with a 20-year legacy, in which the brand donates $1 of every recurring or one-time service fee collected, among other programs.



Home Clean Heroes has earned recognition from Entrepreneur in 2022 as an Emerging Franchise, Franchise

Gator as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises and as a Top Emerging Franchise of 2021 and by Franchise Connect Magazine as one of the Top 100 Home Service Franchise Opportunities. For more information, visit .



ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resiliency Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 23 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be

found at and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

