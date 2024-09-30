SIT Continues Probe Into Tirupati Laddu Row, Inspects Ghee Tankers

(MENAFN- IANS) Tirupati, Sep 30 (IANS) On the third day of its investigation into the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddu, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inspected ghee tankers and the lab at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Monday.

The SIT, constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government, conducted inspections at various places in Tirumala.

Headed by Guntur range Inspector General of (IG) Sarvashresth Tripathi, the SIT checked ghee tankers and the lab of TTD, which manages the affairs of the world-famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

They also went around the flour mill of TTD and checked the quality of wheat and other ingredients procured by the authorities for making laddu prasadam.

The SIT spoke to TTD officials concerned about the method they adopt to check the quality of the materials they procure. They enquired about the quality check procedure followed in respect of ghee.

During their visit to TTD premises, the SIT noticed the arrival of a few ghee tankers. They collected a few samples. At the TTD lab, the SIT member observed the procedure adopted by the technical staff to test the purity of ghee.

The SIT recorded the statements of the TTD officials. The team later returned to Tirupati. It is likely to examine the employees of the kitchen where laddus are prepared.

Meanwhile, some SIT members have been reportedly sent to Dindigul in Tamil Nadu to inspect the AR Dairy Food Private Limited and question its officials.

On July 23, the TTD returned four ghee tankers supplied by AR Dairy after their samples failed the quality tests. Subsequent tests conducted at NDDB-CALF in Gujarat revealed that the ghee was adulterated. Following this, the TTD blacklisted the company.

The issue kicked up a storm after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged on September 18 that ghee adulterated with animal fats was used in making laddus during YSR Congress Party rule.

Naidu announced a probe into the allegations by SIT. Visakhapatnam range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Gopinath Jatti and Kadapa SP V. Harshvardhan Raju are among the members of the SIT.

The YSRCP president and former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Naidu of tarnishing the sanctity of the Tirumala temple with his false allegations.