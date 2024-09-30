Statement Made By Helmets To Hardhats On The National Day For Truth And Reconciliation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Truth and Reconciliation Day, Helmets to Hardhats stands united in our commitment to honouring the rich heritage and invaluable contributions of Indigenous peoples across Canada. We recognize the importance of this day in reflecting on the historical injustices faced by Indigenous communities and reaffirming our dedication to fostering positive change.



Helmets to Hardhats is devoted to providing meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities tailored to the unique skills and experiences of the Indigenous military-affiliated community. Our mission is to assist in their transition to civilian life and empower them with opportunities for long-term success and fulfillment in their chosen careers.

We are continuously working to build partnerships with Indigenous communities and organizations, ensuring that our initiatives are inclusive and culturally respectful. By actively collaborating with Indigenous leaders and stakeholders, we aim to create a supportive network that values and honours their traditions and perspectives.

Our commitment extends beyond today; it is reflected in our ongoing efforts to enhance employment programs, offer mentorship, and develop resources that cater to the specific needs of Indigenous Veterans. Through these actions, we strive to contribute to the broader movement toward reconciliation and justice.

On this day of reflection and respect, we reaffirm our pledge to stand alongside Indigenous communities, honouring their past, supporting their present, and working together for a future of equity and opportunity for all.

Contact information:

Aidan Strickland, Director of Communications

Helmets to Hardhats Canada

