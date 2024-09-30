Copperweld Stands Ready To Support Distributors And Utility Customers In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Helene
Date
9/30/2024 11:31:28 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Copperweld TM is committed to aiding distributors and utility companies in restoring power and rebuilding essential infrastructure. Recognizing the urgent need for safe and reliable grounding and riser wire solutions, Copperweld is fully prepared to support recovery efforts with stock available for immediate shipment. Our Copper-Clad Steel (CCS) grounding conductors and StingrayTM CCS transformer riser wire are engineered to offer superior performance for the electrical grid as communities recover from the storm.
Continue Reading
Copperweld has transformer riser wire and grounding conductors in stock and ready to ship to locations impacted by Hurricane Helene.
Copperweld CenturyTM conductors deliver enhanced grounding capabilities, especially critical in the unstable post-hurricane environment. Our conductors outperform traditional copper by providing greater strength and corrosion resistance. This is crucial as the electrical grid is vulnerable to damage from wind, flooding, and debris.
As a partner in hurricane recovery, Copperweld is ready to supply wire quickly to those engaged in restoring electrical infrastructure. By choosing Copperweld CenturyTM and StingrayTM conductors, utility companies are investing in long-term, storm-resistant solutions that will help build a stronger, more resilient grid.
For more information on Copperweld power grid products, visit copperweld or contact us at
615-377-4200.
SOURCE Copperweld
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30092024003732001241ID1108730221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.