$2.5 Million Of Premium Terra Delyssa Olive Oil Stolen In The US And Canada

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHO America, Home of Terra Delyssa, is seeking assistance following the theft of over $2.5 million worth of premium Terra Delyssa Organic and Extra Virgin olive oil. This award-winning single-origin olive oil, packed in a distinguished dark glass bottle has earned a reputation for exceptional quality and traceability.

Terra Delyssa seeks assistance in recovering stolen extra virgin olive oil traced through lot numbers.

Terra Delyssa's flagship award-winning extra virgin olive oils, in both the organic and conventional formats, are traceable to a single origin and trusted by customers across North America and globally.

While Terra Delyssa's success has fueled its growth, it has also made the brand a target. This theft in Houston, TX, comes after a prior incident at the company's Canadian facility during cross-border transit, underscoring the increasing value of olive oil and its susceptibility to theft.

With Terra Delyssa's traceability features and the ability to track its olive oil via lot numbers, CHO America has already obtained leads to recover some of the products.

We ask store owners to report any suspicious offers of Terra Delyssa olive oil at exceptionally low prices, especially if they involve these lot codes:

Lot N° :

L1185/40695

Lot N° : L1144/40752 Expiry Date : 29/01/2026

Lot N° : L1152/40753 Expiry Date : 26/02/2026

Lot N° : L1152/40754 Expiry Date : 26/02/2026

Lot N° : L1152/40758 Expiry Date : 26/02/2026

Lot N° : L1149/42545 Expiry Date : 16/02/2026

Lot N° : L1163/42584 Expiry Date : 29/03/2026

Lot N° : L1178/42591 Expiry Date : 29/03/2026

Lot N° : L1185/40695 Expiry Date : 05/02/2026

Lot N° :L1187/40787 Expiry Date : 06/05/2026

Lot N° : L1131/42520 Expiry Date : 03/01/2026

Consumers can securely purchase Terra Delyssa olive oil from official retail channels, listed on our website:



For any tips or information, please contact us at 281 712 1549 or via email at [email protected]

About CHO America : CHO America, the parent company of Terra Delyssa, Moresh, Bella Del Sol, and BULK by CHO, leads in quality and sustainability in the olive oil market. Terra Delyssa, one of the fastest-growing olive oil brand in North America, is known for its award-winning flavor with over 40 medals in the last two years. Distributed in North America and 42 countries around the world, Terra Delyssa represents CHO's commitment to excellence. For more information, visit



or



