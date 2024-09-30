Global Ashwagandha Extract Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ashwagandha Extract Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Ashwagandha Extract Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ashwagandha extract market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.65 billion in 2023 to $0.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to traditional ayurvedic medicine use, growing interest in herbal supplements, stress and anxiety management trends, research on health benefits, expansion of natural health and wellness market.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Ashwagandha Extract Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ashwagandha extract market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for adaptogens, integration into functional foods and beverages, continued interest in mental health and cognitive function, innovations in product formulations, fitness and performance enhancement applications, expansion of aging population.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Ashwagandha Extract Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Ashwagandha Extract Market

The growing demand for ayurvedic medications is expected to propel the growth of the ashwagandha extract market going forward. Ayurveda is a system of natural health care that originated in the ancient Vedic times of India. It focuses on bodily equilibrium and uses diet, herbal therapy, and yogic breathing. Ashwagandha extract is used as an ayurvedic medicine to treat many health conditions like acne, anxiety, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Therefore, the growing demand for ayurvedic medications will increase the demand for Ashwagandha extract.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Ashwagandha Extract Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Taos Herb Company, Phyto Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Quad Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Ideal Natural Extract, Life Extension, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., Sabinsa Corporation, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd., Kerry Group, Ixoreal Biomed Pvt. Ltd., Umalaxmi Organics Pvt. Ltd., OmniActive Health Technologies Limited, Unicorn Natural Products Ltd., Carrubba Inc., Botanic Healthcare, Aunutra Industries Inc., Natreon Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., NutriBoost B.V., Organic India, Simply by Nature Ltd., Venkatesh Food Industries, Vidya Herbs, Xi'an Sost Biotech Co. Ltd., NutraGenesis LLC, Nature's Velvet Lifecare, Medikonda Nutrients, Penn Herb Company, Emami Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Ashwagandha Extract Market Size?

Major companies operating in the ashwagandha extract market are focusing on product innovations, such as organic gummies. Organic gummies refer to gummy candies or supplements made with organic ingredients such as plant extracts or any other natural sources.

How Is The Global Ashwagandha Extract Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Immunity Health, Stress And Anxiety, Weight Loss, General Health

2) By Form: Powder, Capsules Or Tablets, Other Forms

3) By Distribution Channel: Business To Business, Business To Consumer

4) By Application: Sports Nutrition, Food And Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Ashwagandha Extract Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Ashwagandha Extract Market Definition

Ashwagandha extract refers to the root extract of the plant Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera). It is used in dietary supplements and ayurvedic medicine to ease pain and inflammation, treats insomnia, and boost nutrition, along with other conditions.

Ashwagandha Extract Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global ashwagandha extract market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Ashwagandha Extract Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ashwagandha extract market size, ashwagandha extract market drivers and trends and ashwagandha extract market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2024



Faba Beans Global Market Report 2024



Chickpeas Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.