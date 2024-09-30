Savan Secures Five-Year Contract To Support USDA Biopreferred Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIENNA,

Va., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savan is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a prestigious contract with the United States Department of (USDA) BioPreferred Program. Under this contract, Savan will provide technical and program support services for up to five years, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in advancing the USDA's mission.

The BioPreferred Program, housed within the Rural Business Cooperative Services office in USDA's Rural Development mission area, aims to spur economic growth in rural communities by promoting the development, purchase, and use of biobased products. These efforts help reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient economy.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the USDA and support the BioPreferred Program's mission of fostering innovation and sustainability in rural America and beyond," said

Marissa Mamone, Manager at Savan. "Our team is committed to furthering our partnership of over five years by delivering expert data management and mission support that allows the USDA to make data-informed decisions."

With this new contract, Savan looks forward to continuing its legacy of providing innovative solutions that empower the USDA BioPreferred Program to achieve its goals. By combining technical expertise with a deep commitment to sustainability, Savan will play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and environmental stewardship across rural communities nationwide. Together with the USDA, Savan remains dedicated to supporting the development of a robust biobased economy that benefits both the environment and future generations.

About Savan



Savan is a premier data and information management-focused firm that is a trusted partner to public sector clients, helping them solve their most critical data challenges with sustainable success that is uniquely tailored to their environment. Savan Group is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

For media inquiries and more information about this project or Savan's range of services, please contact: [email protected] .

SOURCE Savan

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED