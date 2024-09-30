Alayacare Included In The Globe And Mail's Annual Ranking Of Canada's Top Growing Companies For Sixth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 313 on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. AlayaCare earned its spot with three-year growth of 106%.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 417 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

"Securing a spot for the sixth consecutive year on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list is a reflection of our team's unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower home-based care providers," said Adrian Schauer, founder and CEO of AlayaCare. "This achievement underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the healthcare sector through advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and data science, enabling our clients to provide superior care while optimizing operations. We're proud to be recognized among Canada's top businesses, and we remain focused on transforming the future of home-based care."

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here .

“Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine.“And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country.”

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail.“It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive.”

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com .

