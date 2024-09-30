Wukong Education Unveils Upgraded Math Curriculum And Learning Kit, Pioneering Global Math Education Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.

, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuKong Education, a leading global education provider, announces the launch of its revamped WuKong Math curriculum, along with a brand-new math kit. Following the success of the WuKong Chinese curriculum and the WuKong Chinese Learning Box, the math program-WuKong Math has seen rapid growth in both student enrollments and demand for high-quality resources. This new launch underscores WuKong Education's commitment to transforming global math education through innovation and a student-first approach.

Upgraded WuKong Math Curriculum Tailored to Meet Diverse Student Needs

WuKong Math curriculum has been restructured to meet the diverse needs of students at various levels. The updated program provides personalized learning paths, leveraging cutting-edge teaching technologies and aligning with international math education standards. Take the Advanced Course as the core, supplemented by the AMC (American Mathematics Competitions) Competition Course, Math Kangaroo Competition Course, Math League Competition Course, and other major math competitions, ensuring students a comprehensive progression from foundational to advanced math skills.

This upgrade not only elevates the curriculum's rigor and specialization but also expands access to resources that help students excel in all aspects of math learning. Alongside this curriculum upgrade, the new math learning kit-WuKong Math Learning Box-has been introduced to further optimize learning outcomes.

WuKong Math Learning Box: A Complete Toolkit for Math Success

The newly launched WuKong Math Learning Box offers students a full suite of tools to support their learning journey. Developed by WuKong's expert team, the box contains key resources like the International Math Competition Guide

and AMC 8 Formula Handbook, providing essential support for students looking to excel in academics and math competitions.

"In today's globalized world, education goes beyond mere knowledge transmission. Our goal is to equip students not only with essential math skills but also with the ability to think critically and solve complex problems," said Cicy Ding, Head of WuKong Education's Teaching and Researching Center. "The holistic upgrade of our math program ensures that students worldwide can enjoy an engaging and cohesive learning experience."

Vicky Wang, Founder and CEO of WuKong Education, added, "The upgraded math curriculum and Learning Box of WuKong Education are crucial milestones in our commitment to promoting global math education. This serves as a prime example of how technology can enhance education, and we will continue to push the boundaries of EdTech innovation. We are committed to empowering students to thrive as global citizens, equipped to excel on the world stage."

About WuKong Education

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, WuKong Education is the premier online education provider for students aged 3 to 18, offering three core programs: WuKong Chinese, WuKong Math, and WuKong English (ELA).

WuKong Education is committed to igniting learners' lifelong passion for learning. With an expert content development team, top-tier teachers, high-quality courses, and exceptional VIP services, WuKong Education has become the trusted choice for over 300,000 families worldwide.

As the platform continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it invites parents worldwide to explore its latest resources and refreshed website at wukongsch .

SOURCE WuKong Education

