Saucony® Launches New Gore-Tex Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Embrace the Elements with Saucony's Waterproof Footwear Collection, Available October 1

ROCKFORD, Mich., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony , a leading global performance running and lifestyle brand, is launching a collection of its highly favored designs featuring advanced Gore-Tex on October 1, available at saucony/en/dual-gtx-styles and select retailers. This new collection features the Triumph 22, Kinvara 15, Grid Peak, Peregrine 14, Ride TR2 and Grid Shadow 2, each enhanced to provide superior waterproof protection and breathability.

Perfectly embodying the "One Saucony" philosophy - blending innovation, performance, and style seamlessly across all aspects of life - these models are equipped with Gore-Tex technology, ensuring they are perfectly suited for both the track and everyday wear. These styles are ideal not just for running in any weather condition, but also for staying comfortable and stylish throughout the day.

"As we transition into cooler, wetter seasons, we've reimagined our beloved styles with cutting-edge weather-ready technology, ensuring they maintain the design that our customers cherish," said Joy Allen-Altimare, Saucony's global chief marketing officer. "Integrating Gore-Tex into our footwear is a true breakthrough, offering unmatched waterproof protection and breathability. This empowers our community to perform at their peak, no matter the weather. Our commitment to innovation drives us to exceed expectations, and with these advancements, we're proud to support an active lifestyle in any condition."

Gore-Tex technology is renowned for its ability to provide waterproof protection while maintaining breathability, making it an essential feature for active individuals. This technology ensures that feet stay dry and comfortable, whether running in the rain, hiking through wet terrain, or simply navigating a busy day in unpredictable weather.

Triumph 22 Gore-Tex : Known for its superior comfort and balanced platform, the Triumph 22 is built for long runs and all-day wear. With highly responsive PWRRUN PB cushioning, it provides ultimate shock absorption and energy return.

Grid Peak Gore-Tex : Designed for adventure, the Grid Peak is a Y2k trail in a lifestyle shoe. Offering the durability of a trail shoe with the comfort to wear all day, the Grid Peak works on both rugged terrains and city streets with durable mesh, synthetic nubuck, and unique webbing details.

Grid Shadow 2 Gore-Tex : A modern take on a classic, the Grid Shadow 2 offers retro style with contemporary comfort, featuring GRID cushioning technology and a reflective logo for visibility.

Peregrine 14 Gore-Tex : A weatherproof, all-trail specialist with a reimagined upper for debris protection, breathable waterproof shield, and versatile 5mm lug design for tough grip on various terrains.

Kinvara 15 GTX: For those who refuse to be stopped by rain or snow, the Kinvara 15 GTX features GORE-TEX® Invisible Fit technology to keep water out while allowing your feet to breathe. Run confidently and comfortably, no matter the weather or distance Ride TR2 GTX: Designed to take you from road to trail and back again, the Ride TR2 GTX features supremely comfortable PWRRUN+ cushioning and a durable mesh upper for ultimate protection.

To see the entire collection, visit select retailers and saucony/en/dual-gtx-styles on October 1, 2024.

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW ), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUNTM PB, PWRRUN+TM, and SPEEDROLLTM, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better

life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit .

