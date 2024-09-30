Elite RF Introduces Compact RF Power Amplifiers For L-Band Applications, Offering Outputs From 50 Watts To 400 Watts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elite RF Logo

Elite RF introduces a series of compact size RF amplifiers from 500MHz to 2700MHz

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elite RF , a global leader in designing and high power RF amplifiers in the USA, has launched a series of highly compact RF amplifiers for L-band applications at highly competitive prices. These solid-state RF amplifiers provide the best-in-class power gain, linearity and stable power output for most complex and rugged use in communications and defense sector.With years of expertise in designing single stage to multistage RF PAs, ranging from 1 watt Psat to 100 kW Psat, Elite RF offers a wide range of solutions. While most of their amplifiers operate within the 1 MHz to 18 GHz range, Elite RF has expanded its offerings from 4 kHz to 40 GHz, catering to a broader spectrum of applications across various industries. Though their amplifiers are widely used in telecommunications, satellite communications, aerospace, electronic warfare, counter-UAS, medical, and research applications, they are also gaining significant interest from EMC and EMI compatibility testing laboratories for their EMC RF amplifier systems . Elite RF's customer-centric approach and focus on high quality reliable and robust RF amplifiers is highly respected by their clients, particularly for their prompt and reliable responsiveness.“Technology progresses and so is the need for more broadband and high-power amplifiers. Our experience in combining multiple GaN and LDMOS based RF amplifiers to achieve high power output gives us an extra edge over our competitors. We communicate very frequently with our customers to design what they need”, says Tim Avicola, President and CEO of Elite RF.Elite RF recently launched a series of 50 watts and 100 watts amplifiers that operates at 28VDC or 50VDC and covers 4 different spectrums from 500MHz to 2700MHz. These modules have high gain of greater than 48dB and P1dB at 50% of their rated Psat. The key advantage is its compact size – 4 inches (L) x 3inches (W) x 1 inches (W). It fits in the palm of a hand, offering significant value to RF system integrators by eliminating the need for bulky and costly amplifiers in their designs.The company has also launched high power RF amplifier that provides 400 watts of RF power for different input signal of 0dBm from 1GHz to 2GHz. The amplifier comes in a 19-inch 2U rack (19 inch X 15 inch X 3.5 inch) with N type connectors for input and output RF signals. It has an integrated air cooled heatsink and operates on any AC voltage between 100 and 264. Another buying option is module only where customer can provide DC voltage to the feed through pin and can mount the amplifier on heatsink available in their system. This amplifier offers high power density, low thermal resistance, wideband performance and comes with a 2-year warranty like all other Elite RF products. The company also offers 500MHz-1000MHz 450Watts and 500MHz-2500MHz 350Watts wideband amplifier and can customize these amplifiers to your exact requirements.With a strong team of engineers and a well-planned supplier network, the company continues to innovate and offer the most cutting-edge RF technology in the market at record lowest lead times. The company is growing its customer base in USA as well as international markets. To learn more about Elite RF, visit their website and email at ....

