Vice President Karl Fillhouer To Share Cargo Theft Experience At 2024 JOC Inland Distribution Conference

Fillhouer to offer insights on growing cargo theft challenges and fighting fraud, moderate discussion during Think Tank session

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading full-service third-party logistics (3PL) provider with a wide range of solutions servicing the continental U.S., Canada and Mexico, announced today that Vice President of Sales and Operations Karl Fillhouer will speak at the Journal of Commerce Inland Distribution (Inland24) in Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 30 – Oct. 2. Fillhouer will share his extensive industry knowledge and experience with attendees, including lessons learned from a freight fraud incident during two sessions at the event.



Fillhouer will speak during Cargo Crime I: Fighting Fraudulent Pickups , a panel discussion, and one of three sessions at Inland24 dedicated to cargo crime, as well as Inland24 Think Tank: Cargo Crime & Security . The panel will focus on the increase of fraudulent pickups in trucking, including how and why freight fraud has grown so substantially in recent years. The speakers will offer advice on how shippers, brokers and carriers can fight fraud to protect their supply chains. The Think Tank is aimed at creating an open dialogue about cargo theft where moderators and attendees can share their experiences and how they're working to combat freight fraud. During the sessions, Fillhouer plans to share his and Circle's experience with a freight fraud incident in 2022, where approximately $50,000 of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) were stolen and new prevention processes resulting from the experience.

The rate of cargo theft incidents in North America has risen throughout 2024 and is expected to continue to increase heading into peak season. During Q1 2024, CargoNet , a Verisk company and a partner of Circle, documented 925 incidents – a 46% increase over the same period in 2023. During Q2, CargoNet recorded another 771 theft incidents . Combined, the average value of shipments stolen was about $216,234 in 1H 2024. It also reported that fictitious pickups led to more than $61 million in losses in 2023.

“The prevalence of and continued increase in freight fraud and cargo theft are growing concerns that are going take the entire industry working together to combat,” said Karl Fillhouer, VP of Sales and Operations, Circle Logistics.“Being able to share my personal experience and our organization's experience with other logistics leaders so that we can discuss the impacts of this pervasive issue and workshop how to resolve it at this year's Inland24 is a wonderful opportunity.”

Fillhouer's deep experience spans 41 years and touches every corner of the logistics industry. Fillhouer began his career in air freight forwarding and consolidation, then became Director of Operations for K&K Express, Inc., helping double revenue and profitability during his tenure. He spent more than 19 years at Koch Logistics first as Director of Operations and then as Director of Business Development, managing their air freight, truck transportation, LTL, warehousing and distribution and special projects, before joining Circle in 2018. Now a member of Circle's leadership team, Fillhouer was swiftly promoted from Director of Business Development to VP of Sales and Operations, leading branch development in Fort Wayne, Minneapolis and Phoenix, supporting business development activities and serving as a resource for institutional knowledge of the ever-evolving logistics industry.

Inland24 is a three-day event focused on North American intermodal rail, trucking and air cargo of both domestic and international supply chains. The conference serves shippers, transportation and logistics providers, 3PLs, equipment providers, and ports with programming aimed at key challenges and opportunities the industry is facing. This year's conference introduces new roundtables and sessions designed specifically for freight brokers, forwarders and small motor carriers. Learn more about Inland24 here .

Circle is focused on providing safe routes for drivers as it continues to grow its cross-border logistics offerings. The privately owned, asset-based 3PL doubled its volume of shipments through Mexico year-over-year from 2023 to 2024 and has expanded its team in Panama to 100 employees.

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit .

