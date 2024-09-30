Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi represents Qatar at German-Arab dialogue on foreign policy

(MENAFN) Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi, Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, represented Qatar as the sole leader at the "Dialogue with the Arab World - German Foreign Policy Positions in the Near and Middle East," held in Berlin from September 22 to 28, 2024, at the invitation of the German Foreign Ministry.



The meeting centered on dialogue programs, discussions, and interactions with officials, parliamentarians, civil society organizations, and media institutions in Berlin and Frankfurt. It began with introductions of 17 media leaders from various Arab nations and included a dialogue session focused on German foreign policy in the region, featuring insights from Middle East experts and German institutions.



The ongoing conflicts in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon were prominent topics during the discussions, particularly in light of Germany’s unwavering support for Israel. This stance sparked serious and critical conversations regarding German policies, especially concerning its backing of Israel amid ongoing violence against Palestinians.



While Germany is respected for its humanitarian efforts towards refugees from Arab countries, its firm support for Israel amidst what participants described as ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people has led to controversy. The continued supply of weapons to Israel, despite awareness of their use in attacks on civilians and infrastructure, further complicates relations and highlights the disconnect in perceptions of Israel as an occupying force rather than a state acting in self-defense.





MENAFN30092024000045016755ID1108729798