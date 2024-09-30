Zelensky claims Trump assured support for Ukraine if elected

(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky asserts that presidential candidate Donald informed him that the US would continue to support Ukraine if he wins the upcoming election in November. Zelensky also denied reports suggesting he endorsed Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.



In an interview with Fox News on Saturday, Zelensky stated that while he is uncertain about the outcome of the US presidential election and who will be in office, Kyiv will be looking for “answers… from the United States.” He emphasized the importance of Washington's support, as it has historically been Ukraine's primary ally.



Reflecting on his conversation with Trump, which took place on Friday, Zelensky described it as “really productive.” He stated, “I received very direct information from Donald Trump that he will be on our side, that he will support Ukraine.” Additionally, he noted that the Republican candidate showed a keen interest in hearing directly from him about the current situation on the front lines and Ukraine’s specific needs.





