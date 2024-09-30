LAGOS PERSONALIZES ITS SHOP PINK INITIATIVE IN SUPPORT OF THE BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Limited-Edition Engraved Bracelet Available While Supplies Last

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LAGOS, the fine jewelry brand known for its signature Caviar beaded designs, continues its support for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), donating 25 percent of sales from a special engraved style, to help the organization end breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research.

LAGOS Pink Caviar Bracelet

Continue Reading

The LAGOS Pink Caviar Bracelet features textured ceramic beading and a smooth sterling silver clasp engraved with the symbolic breast cancer awareness ribbon. From October 1 – December 31, 2024, LAGOS will donate 25 percent of each bracelet sale to BCRF, to continue their important work.

This classic Caviar style is both the perfect keepsake and a beautiful way to make a meaningful difference. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. Supporting this research improves care, produces better outcomes, and transforms lives. It means more answers, faster breakthroughs, and personalized treatment for every patient.



"Breast Cancer is such a personal battle," said LAGOS Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos. "Jewelry is also very personal, so we designed this special piece to bring joy and honor those touched by this devastating disease."

The Pink Caviar Bracelet is available exclusively on LAGOS

and at the LAGOS Rittenhouse flagship boutique for a limited time while supplies last.

About LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers bold, feminine styles that encourage personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry

on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit

to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

About BCRF

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. By investing in the best minds in science to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis - and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration - BCRF is accelerating the entire field and moving us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.

Contact

LAGOS

Jamie Harris

[email protected]

SOURCE LAGOS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED