HYLAN Sixth Annual Golf Event Raises $80,000 To Support New Jersey Institute For Disabilities

HYLAN , a market-leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design, and utility services, hosted its sixth annual event on September 23, raising $80,000 to support the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities . The event took place at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson, New Jersey. HYLAN's generous gift will support NJID's services, including the care and of infants, children, and adults with developmental and related disabilities and their families.

The funds raised for NJID from the HYLAN Golf Event will have a visible and profound impact on the delivery of services for persons with disabilities in New Jersey.

NJID Director of Development & Community Relations at New Jersey Institute for Disabilities, Venus Majeski, was joined by a team of fellow staff members and volunteers in accepting the donation onsite at the HYLAN golf event. Upon accepting, Majeski gave a heartfelt speech on behalf of the Agency, expressing gratitude and appreciation for all of the participants at the event, each of whom played a part in contributing to the day's donation. "We are grateful to Robert DiLeo, John DiLeo Jr., Robert Bianco, and Anthony Scarmato for leading this tremendous effort. I give my heartfelt thanks to the HYLAN team and all who sponsored and participated in this extraordinary event," she stated.

"Once again, we are thrilled with the outcome of our annual HYLAN Golf event that for six years now, has allowed us to give back to such worthy and notable organizations such as NJID," commented Robert DiLeo, CEO and Chairman of HYLAN. "My team and I are beyond grateful for the support of our invaluable community, sponsors, partners, and team members of HYLAN."

Leading sponsors for the Sixth Annual HYLAN golf event included:



Platinum Sponsors: JoeMax Telecom

Gold Sponsor: SiteTracker Bronze Sponsors: Hempstead Tire, Colonial Electric, United Fuel, Titan Concrete and Wells Fargo Advisors

The golf event included delicious food and beverages provided throughout the day by the club and local food trucks, as well as various contests on the course, such as a putting contest, closest to the pin, and longest drive. Despite no one driving home the luxurious BMW M8, X7, or 7 Series hole-in-one prize, sponsored by BMW of Springfield, participants enjoyed the competition and the chance to support a wonderful cause. The event concluded with an evening dinner and awards reception, accompanied by live music entertainment and a DJ who worked with the HYLAN team to present awards and prizes to raffle winners.

About HYLAN

HYLAN is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. HYLAN provides an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction, and maintenance services, and more. Originally founded as Hylan Electric Company over 60 years ago in New York City, HYLAN now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Utah, Texas, and Virginia.

follow the company on LinkedIn

to learn more.



About NJID

The New Jersey Institute for Disabilities (NJID) is dedicated to the care and treatment of infants, children and adults with developmental and related disabilities and their families. NJID works hard to enrich the lives and enhance the development of each infant, child and adult with intellectual, developmental and related disabilities to enable each individual to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit .

