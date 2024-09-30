Team X SPARK Triumphs at the BMPS 2024 Grand Finale, Lifts the Trophy in a Landmark Victory!

(MENAFN- Edelman) Kochi, September 29th, 2024: The final day of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2024 (BMPS) delivered an unforgettable experience at the Adlux International Convention Center in Kochi. Team X SPARK emerged victorious in a thrilling finish, securing a grand prize of INR 75 lakh from a total prize pool of INR 2 crore. Their performance throughout the event solidified their status as Esports champions, becoming the first team to win two official KRAFTON India Esports tournaments back to back— BGIS 2024 and BMPS 2024.



With its long-standing love for sports and emerging Esports scene, Kochi provided the perfect stage for BMPS 2024 finale, creating an electrifying atmosphere for this Esports spectacle. The three-day tournament featured intense gameplay, unexpected twists, and heart-stopping moments, keeping the audience on edge.



NUMEN GAMING and TEAM GODLIKE finished second and third, while all 16 teams put up an unbelievable fight for the championship trophy. With over 2,500 spectators and a record-breaking 4.7 lakh concurrent viewers tuning into the live streams, fans were treated to an unforgettable showcase of skill and determination from each team.



Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at KRAFTON India, said, "After hosting matches across various parts of the country, it was incredible to bring BMPS Finale to Kochi this time. The atmosphere was electric, thanks to all the fans to show their support for their favorite teams. The level of competition was exceptional, with both seasoned professionals and undergod teams giving it their all. Going into the third day, it was anyone’s game, and the fierce battles kept both the players and the audience on edge. At KRAFTON India, we are committed to the growth of Esports in India and are proud to support the incredible talent in the country. We look forward to bring more quality Esports action to the community.”





MENAFN30092024003109013449ID1108729609