The Union At Fishers District Announces Two New-To-Market Restaurants To Join Piedra

Thompson Thrift , a full-service nationally recognized company and one of the nation's leading commercial real estate developers, announced today it has signed leases with two new-to-market restaurants, Kitchen Social and Niku Kitchen. Both restaurants will join Piedra, Flavors of Mexico, from the Arechiga Restaurant Group, when the first tenants open at The Union at Fishers District during the latter half of 2026.



"We are thrilled to welcome both Kitchen Social and Niku to The Union at Fishers District," said Ryan Menard, vice president of development at Thompson Thrift. "The respective restauranteurs behind these concepts are committed to providing special, unique experiences that align perfectly with our vision for this vibrant mixed-use destination."

Kitchen Social is described as a polished casual restaurant serving international cuisine with refined flavors. They are known for offering a variety of from-scratch products including their signature cheddar and scallion handmade biscuits, eggplant meatballs, shrimp tempura, teriyaki ribeye, and a large selection of craft cocktails and wines from family wineries worldwide. The restaurant was named best new eatery when it opened in Columbus and was named the best overall in the city in the following three years. The 4,500-square-foot Union location will be the first in Indiana and the eighth overall for the concept.

Niku Kitchen will offer upscale Japanese cuisine in an approximately 6,000-square-foot space with an outdoor patio area. Niku is the brainchild of Prime Restaurant Group, an experienced Indianapolis operator with 14 open concepts.

Niku will draw inspiration from a successful sister restaurant in Dallas called Hush Kitchen and will feature an "east meets west" cuisine concept alongside innovative and modern presentations. Guests will also enjoy a full bar with sake, wine and craft cocktails.

Located near Interstate 69 and 116th Street, The Union is one of five developments in the expansive master-planned Fishers District development. The mixed-use development will create a true urban experience with retail space, Class A office space, a 135-room boutique hotel, a 250-unit luxury multifamily community and over 800 structured parking spaces that will provide parking for both residents and center visitors.

The Union is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2025. Thompson Thrift is actively negotiating leases on several of the 15 remaining retail spaces. Additionally, 70,000 square feet of Class-A office space is available.

Thompson Thrift first began work on the Fishers District development in 2015 and received a Monumental Award from the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce in 2020 for the first phase. Once completed, the $750 million development will span 123 acres and will offer an array of multifamily, townhome, hotel, office, dining, shopping, and entertainment options. The five developments will be connected by well-designed walking paths that will allow residents and visitors to explore the master-planned development on foot.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. Along with its developments in Indianapolis, the company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success-Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit .

