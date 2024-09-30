Asia Pacific Ready To Drink (RTD) Coffee Market To Worth US$ 40.02 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Asia Pacific ready to drink coffee is thriving, driven by innovation, evolving consumer preferences, and a focus on sustainability. With technological advancements and strategic partnerships, the market promises dynamic growth, making it an enticing opportunity for investors and analysts. New Delhi, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific ready to drink (RTD) coffee market was valued at US$ 19.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 40.02 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The Asia Pacific ready to drink (RTD) coffee market is poised for remarkable growth, reflecting a dynamic blend of consumer preferences and innovative product offerings. As of 2023, the market is valued at $11 billion, showcasing a robust expansion driven by evolving consumer lifestyles and preferences. China, with over 300 million coffee consumers, leads the charge, followed closely by Japan, where the ready-to-drink coffee segment generates $3 billion annually. Meanwhile, in Southeast Asia, Indonesia's burgeoning middle class, now comprising 70 million individuals, presents a fertile ground for market penetration and expansion. The rise in disposable incomes across the region, combined with an affinity for convenient and premium products, is setting the stage for sustained growth. Download Free Sample Copy @ Technological advancements and strategic partnerships are further propelling the ready to drink (RTD) coffee market growth in the Asia Pacific region. In 2023, over $600 million was invested in research and development, highlighting the industry's commitment to innovation. The use of blockchain technology for supply chain transparency, adopted by 15 brands, is enhancing consumer trust and product authenticity. Additionally, partnerships between coffee producers and tech companies have resulted in 20 new product launches featuring smart packaging solutions. The growth of the e-commerce sector, with online sales of ready-to-drink coffee reaching $2.5 billion, underscores the shift towards digital platforms as a key distribution channel. In India, the number of digital buyers has surpassed 500 million, creating a vast online marketplace for coffee brands to explore. Sustainability and ethical sourcing are emerging as pivotal factors influencing consumer choices in the ready to drink (RTD) coffee market. The number of ready-to-drink coffee products with certified sustainable practices has increased, with 200 new eco-friendly options introduced in the past year. In Australia, the demand for plant-based coffee alternatives has surged, with sales reaching $150 million. The focus on reducing carbon footprints has led to the adoption of biodegradable packaging by 30 brands. Furthermore, consumer awareness campaigns, supported by $100 million in funding, are educating the market on sustainable consumption practices. As the Asia Pacific ready to drink (RTD) coffee market continues to evolve, it offers a promising outlook characterized by innovation, growth, and a commitment to sustainability, making it an attractive investment for stakeholders and market research analysts alike. Key Findings in Asia Pacific Ready to Drink (RTD) Coffee Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 40.02 billion CAGR 8.54% By Product Ginseng (52.8%) By Flavor Hazelnut (19.3%) By Packaging PET Bottles (34.8%) By Price Regular (64.2%) By Serves Multi serve (More Than 12 Oz) (63.4%) By Distribution Channel Off trade/Offline (88.8%) By End Users Boomers (22.5%) Top Drivers

Convenience and Busy Lifestyles: Urbanization and fast-paced lives increase ready-to-drink coffee demand.

Rising Disposable Income: Higher incomes lead to more spending on convenient coffee options. Western Influence and Coffee Culture: Growing coffee culture boosts ready-to-drink coffee popularity regionally Top Trends

Health and Wellness: Consumers seek healthier, low-sugar ready-to-drink coffee options.

Sustainability: Eco-friendly packaging and sourcing gain importance in consumer preferences. Premiumization: Demand for premium, artisanal coffee drive innovation in flavors. Top Challenges

Intense Competition: Numerous brands compete vigorously in the ready-to-drink market.

Supply Chain Issues: Coffee bean supply fluctuations present challenges for manufacturers. Cultural Preferences: Diverse preferences complicate creating products with broad regional appeal.

Ginseng to Remain the Most Popular Product in Asia Pacific's Ready to Drink Coffee Market, Set to Expand at 8.86%

Ginseng's leadership in the ready to drink (RTD) coffee market is led by its seamless integration of traditional wellness with modern convenience, appealing to a diverse consumer base. The segment generated more than US$ 10.10 billion in revenue. The Asia Pacific region, being home to the highest consumption of herbal-infused beverages, saw ginseng coffee sales reaching 9 million units in 2023. This dominance is fueled by the adaptability of ginseng in various product formats, including cans, bottles, and cartons, catering to 80% of retail channels. Japan's growing interest in functional beverages has led to a surge in ginseng coffee cafes, with over 1,200 establishments offering these drinks. Meanwhile, technological advancements in extraction processes have improved ginseng's flavor profile and potency, resulting in 50 new product launches in 2023 alone. This innovation has been pivotal in attracting health-conscious consumers, driving up the consumption of ginseng coffee as a preferred choice for enhancing mental acuity and physical stamina.

The ready to drink (RTD) coffee market robust growth trajectory is further supported by strategic collaborations between beverage giants and regional herbal suppliers, ensuring a stable supply chain that meets the increasing demand. In 2023, such partnerships contributed to a 20% increase in production capacity. Ginseng's market leadership is also evident in its widespread endorsement by health and wellness influencers, with over 500 campaigns promoting its benefits in the past year. The rise of home delivery services, which completed 7 million deliveries of ginseng coffee products, has made these beverages more accessible to urban consumers. Moreover, the segment's appeal is boosted by government initiatives in countries like China and South Korea, which have invested $2 billion in promoting traditional herbal products. As the global wellness industry continues to thrive, ginseng's unique positioning as both a traditional remedy and a modern beverage solution ensures its continued dominance in the ready to drink (RTD) coffee market.

Hazelnut Harmony: Unveiling Asia Pacific's Coffee Flavor Revolution, Projected to Generate Over US$ 6.92 billion by 2030

In 2023, the hazelnut flavor's ascent in the Asia Pacific ready to drink (RTD) coffee market is driven by an intriguing blend of cultural integration and innovative marketing strategies. This region, known for its rich tapestry of culinary traditions, embraces flavors that offer a balance between innovation and familiarity. With over 4 billion ready-to-drink coffee units sold, the market has seen a surge in consumer interest for flavors that provide a comforting yet exotic experience. Hazelnut, with its nutty warmth, evokes a sense of luxury and comfort, appealing to a broad spectrum of palates. This is evident as major brands report a 200% increase in hazelnut-flavored product lines compared to other flavors. Leading brands like Ito En and Suntory have successfully localized hazelnut flavors, embedding them into regional tastes through strategic collaborations with local influencers who reach audiences of up to 10 million followers.

Moreover, the digital revolution is amplifying hazelnut's appeal among tech-savvy consumers in the Asia Pacific ready to drink (RTD) coffee market. With 5G connectivity enhancing digital experiences, virtual reality cafes and online tastings are introducing hazelnut flavors to broader audiences. These digital platforms have recorded interactions exceeding 2 million engagements monthly in 2023, reflecting a keen interest in interactive and personalized flavor experiences. Additionally, the sustainability narrative surrounding hazelnuts, which require less water than traditional coffee crops, resonates with environmentally conscious consumers. Reports indicate that over 800 eco-friendly hazelnut coffee products were launched, highlighting the flavor's alignment with green consumerism. Furthermore, the sensory allure of hazelnut, often captured in immersive advertising campaigns, has led to a 1.5 times higher brand recall compared to other flavors. This strategic blend of cultural resonance, digital innovation, and sustainability is propelling hazelnut to the forefront of the Asia Pacific ready to drink (RTD) coffee market, capturing both hearts and headlines with its diverse appeal.

Asia Pacific's Affluent Thirst: Premium RTD Coffee Market Booms

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing an extraordinary surge in demand for premium ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, driven by a sophisticated consumer base eager to indulge in luxury and quality. This category is experiencing the highest compound annual growth rate of 8.87%, reflecting a significant shift towards premiumization. As coffee culture continues to permeate the urban lifestyle, consumers are increasingly willing to spend more on high-quality ingredients, unique flavor profiles, and sustainable sourcing. The market has responded with over 1,500 new premium RTD coffee products launched in the past year alone, showcasing everything from single-origin brews to innovative cold brews enriched with exotic flavor infusions. In Hong Kong, for instance, sales of premium RTD coffee have soared, accounting for 40 million units sold annually, as consumers seek a café-like experience at their convenience.

This burgeoning trend in the ready to drink (RTD) coffee market is further amplified by the digital revolution, where premium brands leverage technology and social media to reach affluent consumers. In 2023, premium RTD coffee brands have generated over 250 million digital impressions across platforms, underscoring the effectiveness of targeted marketing strategies. The rise of e-commerce has also played a pivotal role, with online sales of premium RTD coffee tripling over the past year, as consumers in cities like Singapore and Sydney prefer to shop online for exclusive offerings. Additionally, the emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing has become a key selling point, with 60% of premium RTD coffee brands adopting eco-friendly packaging. This aligns with the growing consumer demand for products that not only taste good but also do good. With over 30% of consumers in the region identifying as "eco-conscious," the market's embrace of sustainability promises to sustain this growth trajectory. As the appetite for luxury and sustainability intensifies, the premium RTD coffee segment is poised to redefine the coffee experience in Asia Pacific.

Japan's Reign in the Ready-to-Drink Coffee Empire, Set to Contribute Over US$ 20 Billion by 2032

Japan's commanding 52% share of the Asia ready to drink (RTD) coffee market is a testament to its sophisticated consumer culture and advanced technological infrastructure. With a population of over 125 million that exhibits a high per capita consumption of coffee, Japan's coffee market is both vast and mature. The country boasts the largest number of vending machines globally, approximately 5.5 million, many of which dispense RTD coffee, making it incredibly accessible. The Japanese convenience store market, with over 50,000 outlets, is a critical distribution channel that supports the RTD coffee industry by offering a wide variety of products. Furthermore, Japan's coffee industry benefits from a strong domestic production capacity, with giants like Coca-Cola Japan and Kirin Holdings producing innovative RTD coffee products that cater to local tastes. The annual coffee consumption in Japan reaches over 450,000 tons, reflecting a robust and consistent demand that drives market growth.

In addition to domestic demand, Japan's ready to drink (RTD) coffee market is bolstered by a culture of innovation and quality. Japanese companies prioritize product differentiation, offering unique flavors and packaging that appeal to discerning consumers. The RTD coffee sector in Japan is valued at approximately $15 billion, reflecting its economic significance. Moreover, the country's focus on health and wellness has led to an increase in functional RTD coffee products, such as those enriched with vitamins or collagen, which cater to health-conscious consumers. Japan's export of RTD coffee is also on the rise, with significant shipments to neighboring Asian countries, contributing to its dominant market share. The integration of sustainability practices, such as recyclable packaging and fair-trade sourcing, further enhances Japan's leadership in the RTD coffee market, aligning with global consumer trends and reinforcing its position as the market leader.

Asia Pacific Ready to Drink Coffee Market Key Players



Nestlé S.A.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd.

Suntory Holdings Limited

UCC Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Bega Group

DyDo Group Holdings, Inc.

Amul

Dunkin' Brands Group

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc. Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Product



Ginseng

Espressos

Lattes

Guarana

Yerba Mate

Acai Berry Others

By Flavor Type



French Vanilla

Peppermint

Hazelnut

Pumpkin Spice

Mocha

Butterscotch

Caramel Others

By Packaging



Glass Bottle

Canned

PET Bottle Others

Price Range



Regular

Premium Ultra Premium

By Serves



Single Serve



8 Oz



10 Oz

12 Oz Multi serve (More Than 12 Oz)

By Distribution Channel



Off trade/Offline



Independent Retailers



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Food Retail Services



Automated Vending

Others

Online trade



E Commerce platforms



Company Websites Online Food Retail

By End Users



Boomers

Millennials

Gen X

Gen Y

Gen Z Others

By Country



China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

Philippines

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

