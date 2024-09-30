Tinifiber Appoints NPI And Ascend Group To Accelerate Reach Into AI And Hyperscale Data Center Hotspots

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TiniFiber Appoints NPI and Ascend Group to Accelerate Reach into the AI and Hyperscale Data Center Hotspots of Northern Virginia and Dallas

- Kevin O'Leary, TiniFiber's Southeast Regional Sales Manager,LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive of U.S. patented and UL-listed TiniFiber Micro Armor FiberTM optical cabling solutions, has announced it has appointed two data center and networking specialist representatives: Network Products Inc (NPI) and The Ascend Group .The appointments aim to accelerate the adoption of TiniFiber thinner, more flexible and crush-proof Micro Armor Fiber in some of the biggest AI and hyperscale data centers hotspots, including in Dallas, TX and Loudoun County, VA's Data Center Alley.NPI is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, and has a reach into Virginia, DC, Maryland and the Carolinas. Ascend is based in Dallas County, TX, and its reach extends to Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Both companies also have a strong track record of reaching out to several other strategic markets, including government infrastructure, healthcare, security and transport.TiniFiber's Micro Armor Fiber is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) and offers exceptional flexibility, protection and ease of installation within the data center environment. For a 2-inch conduit, the technology increases fiber optic cable density by 500%, from 120 fibers to 720, to significantly increase data transmission capacity.TiniFiber's Southeast Regional Sales Manager, Kevin O'Leary, said: "These are both key markets. The Mid Atlantic and Southern States are home not just to the data center hotspots of Loudoun County and Dallas, but also to some of the world's biggest industrial manufacturers and transport hubs. We look forward to working closely with both NPI's and Ascend's teams of experts to extend the benefits of Micro Armor Fiber to such organizations in this market."For further information, visit .About TiniFiber®:TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor FiberTM Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry's smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.

