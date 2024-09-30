UN head expresses concern over escalation of violence in Beirut

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the significant escalation of violence in Beirut, Lebanon, over the past 24 hours. His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, emphasized the urgency of the situation in a statement released on Saturday, calling for an immediate halt to the cycle of violence that has erupted.



Dujarric highlighted that the people of Lebanon, Israel, and the broader region cannot afford the consequences of an all-out war. The statement reflects a growing anxiety regarding the potential for conflict to spiral out of control, impacting not only those directly involved but also neighboring areas.



In light of the escalating tensions, Guterres urged all parties to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701, which was established in 2006. He called for an immediate return to a cessation of hostilities, stressing the importance of diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.



The UN chief reiterated his appeal for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and emphasized the need for the release of all hostages held in the area. The ongoing violence underscores the critical need for international attention and intervention to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

