Hezbollah dismisses reports regarding Nasrallah’s replacement

(MENAFN) In the wake of Hassan Nasrallah's recent death due to an Israeli airstrike, Hezbollah has firmly denied reports suggesting that Hashem Safieddine has been chosen to succeed him as the group's secretary-general. This announcement comes after several news outlets, including Al Arabiya and Al Hadath, claimed that Hezbollah's central decision-making body, the Shura Council, had selected Safieddine for this prominent role.



Hashem Safieddine, currently serving as the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council since 2001, is often regarded as the organization's "number two." At 60 years old, he is not only Nasrallah’s cousin but also the son-in-law of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of Iran's Quds Force, who was killed in an American airstrike in 2020.



Reports from the New York Times, citing Israeli officials, indicated that Safieddine could soon be named as Nasrallah’s successor, noting that he was one of the few senior leaders absent during the Israeli strike in Beirut. The Times characterized him as "a key player in the movement’s political and social work," bolstering the perception of his potential ascension within the group.



However, Hezbollah has swiftly moved to quell these rumors. In a statement reported by Al Manar, the organization asserted that the news regarding the internal leadership changes following Nasrallah's death is "of no importance and cannot be relied upon." They emphasized that accurate information would only be disseminated through official channels, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining control over the narrative surrounding their leadership.



As the group navigates this critical period following the loss of its long-standing leader, the future leadership dynamics within Hezbollah remain uncertain, leaving many to speculate on who will ultimately take the helm.

