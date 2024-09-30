Hezbollah Gets Ready For Israel Ground Incursion Qassem Signals 'Long War' Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel-Hezbollah war: In the wake of a deadly Israeli attack that resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the group's deputy leader Naim Qassem delivered his first public address. In his speech, Qassem announced,“Hezbollah is prepared for Israel's ground incursion and is also prepared for a long war.”

The statement comes amid escalating tensions as Israel intensifies its military actions in Lebanon , including a recent bombing in Beirut's Kola area that killed three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Qassem accused Israeli forces of committing atrocities against civilians, stating,“The US is a partner with Israel , through unlimited military support – culturally, politically, financially.” He also emphasised Hezbollah's readiness to confront Israel.

“We are quite ready if the Israelis wanted ground incursion, the resistance forces are ready for that. We are prepared and ready. The Israeli enemy will not achieve its goals.”

Reflecting on the loss of Hassan Nasrallah , Qassem expressed deep sorrow, noting,“We lost a dear brother and a leader who loved the fighters for the faith.”

He highlighted Hezbollah's ongoing military operations, claiming that the group has successfully targeted Israeli positions up to 150 km within Israel. He assured supporters that operations have intensified since Nasrallah's death,“Hezbollah's operations have continued at the same pace and more since Nasrallah's killing. We will continue with our plan.”

“Will win, just as we won in our confrontation with Israel in 2006”.

Addressing the transition in leadership, Qassem mentioned,“We will choose the Secretary General for Hezbollah sooner rather than later, according to the mechanism that we have in place.”

He reiterated Hezbollah 's commitment to its primary objectives of supporting Gaza and safeguarding Lebanon, stating,“Hezbollah will continue with its main goals despite the aggressive attacks against civilians in Lebanon, and Israel's aim of creating chaos.”

Qassem conveyed Hezbollah's preparedness for a prolonged conflict, emphasizing,“We are prepared for Israel's ground incursion and are also prepared for a long war.”

The Hezbollah leader noted that the Israeli military is considering a ground operation and expressed confidence in Hezbollah's capabilities.“Hezbollah will have the upper hand when it comes to the ground; we also have a whole underground tunnel system, just like Hamas, that is potentially more sophisticated,” he added.

Despite acknowledging recent challenges, Qassem reassured supporters that Hezbollah remains strong and intact.

“The structure is still intact... We have not been defeated.”

Qassem addressed the anxieties of Hezbollah 's supporters, particularly regarding security in Beirut and its southern suburbs. He aimed to reassure them of the group's ongoing military strength and resolve, insisting that:

“We're not ready to surrender.”

His message emphasised resilience and readiness, attempting to allay fears among supporters who see Hezbollah as a protector amidst escalating violence.