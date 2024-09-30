Norway contemplates construction of fence along its border with Russia

(MENAFN) Norwegian Justice Emilie Mehl has announced that the country is contemplating the construction of a fence along its border with Russia. This border spans 198 kilometers and currently features a 200-meter barrier that was established in 2016 to address concerns about illegal migration.



The move comes in light of similar actions taken by neighboring Finland, which has begun constructing a steel mesh fence projected to cover approximately 200 kilometers of its own 1,340-kilometer border with Russia by the end of 2026. Since 2022, Finland has reported an uptick in illegal crossings from Russian territory, with officials accusing Moscow of intentionally directing migrants from countries such as Somalia and Syria towards Finnish borders. Russia has refuted these allegations, labeling them as “unsubstantiated.”



In a recent statement to the NRK broadcaster, Mehl indicated that observing Finland’s border fence prompted her to consider a similar initiative for Norway. She noted that such a barrier could serve as a deterrent while incorporating advanced sensors and technology to monitor movement near the border.



Mehl emphasized that a comprehensive fence along the entire border could enhance Norway's ability to respond swiftly to potential security threats. However, the initial installation of the barrier in 2016 faced backlash from various politicians and activists who raised concerns about its implications for human rights and migration policy.



As the situation in Eastern Europe continues to evolve, Norway's potential move to fortify its border with Russia reflects broader regional security concerns and the complexities surrounding migration issues. The proposal underscores the increasing focus among Nordic nations on border security in the face of perceived threats.

