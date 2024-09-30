U.S. Defense Secretary reportedly furious over Israel's Nasrallah strike

(MENAFN) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was reportedly “furious” with Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant upon learning at the last moment about Israel's plan to assassinate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to the Jerusalem Post.



Nasrallah was killed in a significant Israeli on his underground compound in Beirut on Friday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that 20 senior Hezbollah officers were also killed, although civilian casualty figures remain unclear.



The U.S. quickly denied any involvement in the strike. President Joe Biden asserted that he had “no knowledge” of Israel's plans for the attack, while Austin informed reporters that he had “no advance warning” and only spoke to Gallant “while the operation was actually already underway.”



Citing anonymous sources, the Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday that Austin was “furious” about the lack of notification from Gallant. The report noted that Austin and Gallant have communicated by phone more than 125 times since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war last year, and the U.S. defense chief “essentially lost it with Gallant over the Nasrallah killing and the short notice provided.”



