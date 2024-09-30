India Post Releases Special Covers Celebrating 45 Years Of Bloomingdales Pre-Primary & 44 Years Of Jasudben M.L. School

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 30th September 2024: Commemorating the 45th anniversary of Bloomingdales Pre Primary and the 44th anniversary of Jasudben ML School, India Post released two special covers at the school premises. Adv. Ashish Shelar, Dr. Deep Shikha Birla, Alka Kelkar, Trustees of GRS, and Damayanti Bhattacharya unveiled the special covers.



Established in 1979 as a pre-primary school, Bloomingdales Pre-primary is among the first to implement NEP-2020 in the curriculum. In 1980, JML School Experimental started and it has since then become one of the top ICSE schools in Mumbai.



The cover for Bloomingdale Pre-primary features the school highlighting its 45 years while the cover for JML School features their building with 44 years of completion with their motto 'Knowledge is adorned by Character' representing how education and character go hand in hand.



On the occasion, Adv. Ashish Shelar, MLA - Bandra West Assembly, President - BJP Mumbai spoke about the school's long-standing contribution to education, stating,“I congratulate the school for 3 reasons- for getting official recognition in the Indian post department by having this special cover published, for finding a proper place in the Government of India's record for contribution done by the institute and for making a mark in the educational system. Their motto Knowledge adorns character is the need of the hour as character building leads to nation building.”



Dr. Deep Shikha Birla, SSP (Senior Superintendent of Post Office) North, India Post, emphasized the significance of this momentous occasion, saying,“Schools are not just buildings. They are crucibles of knowledge, character, and future leaders. They shape young minds, instilling values and wisdom that change their lifestyle. This special cover is more than a postal artifact, for India Post, it is a symbol of the enduring bond between the society and the larger community.”



President, Gujarat Research Society on the momentous occasion said,“It is truly a great honour for us, we are very grateful to our destiny that we have flourished throughout our existence. After 45 years, we've always believed in two things- observing and inculcating traditional values at the same time while encouraging creativity and contemporary thought.”



Expressing her gratitude, Damayanti Bhattacharya, Principal of JML School and Bloomingdales Pre-Primary, shared, "We are profoundly humbled by this honour from India Post, marking 45 years of Bloomingdales Pre-Primary and 44 years of JML School. This special cover not only recognises our past accomplishments but also inspires us to continue our aim of offering holistic education that prepares our students to become responsible global citizens. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey."



Held at JML School, for this launch, alumni, students, and many guests were present.

Company :-The Other Circle

User :- Shivani Sharma

Email :...