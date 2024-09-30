Ethiopian Prime Minister inaugurates Lemi National Cement Factory

(MENAFN) Ethiopian Prime Abiy Ahmed has officially inaugurated the Lemi National Cement Factory, the largest cement production facility in the country, which boasts a remarkable capacity of 150,000 quintals (15,000 tonnes) per day. The inauguration took place on Saturday, where Abiy highlighted the factory as a prime example of efficient infrastructure development, stating, "Congratulations to all those involved in realizing this important project, which now produces 50 percent of the cement made by factories across the country."



During the ceremony, the Prime Minister expressed his astonishment at the progress made since his last visit two years prior, emphasizing that such advancements reflect Ethiopia's governance principles. He articulated a vision for the future, declaring that through hard work and development, the upcoming generations would not inherit poverty but rather a foundation for sustainable growth and prosperity.



The Lemi National Cement Factory is a joint venture between West International Holding, the African arm of West China Cement, and the East African Holding Company. Initially reported to cost around 600 million U.S. dollars, the factory is strategically located in the Lemi Building Materials Industrial Park, approximately 150 km north of Addis Ababa. Abiy stressed the importance of replicating such industrial projects across Ethiopia, suggesting that their impacts on job creation and national development could be transformative, particularly in the steel manufacturing and fertilizer production sectors.



Addressing the broader challenges facing Ethiopia, Abiy emphasized that large-scale solutions are essential, and the cooperation between the public and private sectors is crucial for unlocking national opportunities. He concluded by reinforcing the idea that investing in initiatives like the Lemi National Cement Factory could uplift many citizens and help ensure they lead dignified lives.

