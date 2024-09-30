Report from French newspaper sheds light on Israeli intelligence operation aimed at Hezbollah's Secretary-General

(MENAFN) A recent report from the French newspaper "Le Parisien" has shed light on a significant Israeli intelligence operation aimed at Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah. This operation was sparked by information from an Iranian spy, who informed Israeli authorities that Nasrallah was in the southern suburbs of Beirut to attend the funeral of Muhammad Sorour, a prominent figure in Hezbollah's marches unit. The spy noted that Nasrallah was traveling in the same vehicle as Abbas Nilforushan, the deputy commander of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon.



Israeli forces timed their operation to coincide with a crucial meeting among Nasrallah and key Hezbollah leaders, which was held deep underground, approximately 30 meters below the surface. This gathering reportedly included not only Nasrallah and Nilforushan but also 12 high-ranking Hezbollah officials, underscoring the strategic importance of the meeting.



Israeli Channel 12 reported that the raid was authorized by the commander of the Lebanese region within Israeli military intelligence. This commander was present at army headquarters in Tel Aviv during the execution of the operation, highlighting the level of oversight and coordination involved. The operation itself had been in the works for several years, drawing on intelligence meticulously gathered by the Shin Bet and Mossad.



The offensive was initiated by Israeli Air Force jets deploying 80 MK84 bunker bombs, each weighing one ton. These advanced munitions are specifically engineered to penetrate reinforced structures at depths ranging from 50 to 70 meters underground. The attack was carried out by Unit 119 of the Israel Defense Forces Air Force, commonly referred to as BAT, utilizing F-15 fighter jets.



Further reports from Israel's Channel 13 indicate that Hezbollah's command center is situated on the 14th underground level, signifying a high degree of fortification and preparation within the organization’s infrastructure. The ramifications of this operation are profound, as it highlights the escalating tensions and the precarious dynamics of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, reflecting the strategic calculations and military capabilities of both parties involved.

