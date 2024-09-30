2 people pass away in devastating wildfires in Greece

(MENAFN) Two individuals tragically lost their lives overnight due to a large wildfire that has been ravaging forestland in Greece, particularly near the seaside resort of Xylokastro in the southern Peloponnese region. According to the fire service, around 350 firefighters, aided by 18 water-dropping aircraft, managed to gain significant control over the blaze early Monday morning. While scattered fires continued to burn in the area, officials confirmed that the main front of the fire had been extinguished.



As a precautionary measure, authorities ordered the evacuation of several villages overnight following the outbreak of the fire on Sunday. Fortunately, there was no imminent threat to Xylokastro itself. The fire was intensified by strong winds, which swept through the dry forests, conditions worsened by a warm spring and scorching summer linked to climate change. The two deceased men were believed to be local residents who were reported missing late Sunday, and thankfully, no other individuals were reported missing or harmed. Initial reports indicated no damaged homes in the vicinity, which is located approximately 150 kilometers (93 miles) southwest of Athens.



In addition to the wildfire near Xylokastro, another blaze in the Andravida area of western Peloponnese was also brought under control on Monday. However, firefighters remained vigilant for any potential flare-ups in that area, emphasizing the ongoing risk posed by wildfires in the region. Greece, like many southern European countries, faces the recurring threat of devastating wildfires each summer, exacerbated by the effects of global warming. In recent months, authorities have dealt with over 4,500 wildfires in drought-stricken regions, marking this summer as one of the most perilous fire seasons in two decades.



Despite the challenges, significant investments in additional firefighting resources—such as water-bombing aircraft and drones for early warnings—have enabled emergency services to contain most blazes shortly after they start. Nevertheless, a particularly fierce wildfire in August swept through mountainous areas north of Athens, destroying numerous homes and claiming a life. Authorities reported that the total area burned this summer is approximately 25 percent smaller than the annual average of the past two decades, offering a glimmer of hope amid ongoing environmental challenges.

