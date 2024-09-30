(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) (2024 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Balloon Catheters, Stents, Guidewires, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report provides a comprehensive analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) market showcased growth at a CAGR of 10.25% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 2.92 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 6.95 Billion in 2030.

The global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) market is driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, an aging population, growing awareness, improved healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures, rising healthcare expenditure, medical tourism, and strategic industry collaboration.

According to World Heart Federation, more than half a billion people around the world continue to be affected by cardiovascular diseases, which accounted for 20.5 million deaths in 2021- close to a third of all deaths globally and an overall increase on the estimated 121 million CVD deaths. Cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and cardiac arrhythmias, continue to be leading causes of morbidity and mortality globally. This surge in cardiovascular conditions creates a greater demand for effective, minimally invasive treatment options like PTA, which restore blood flow in blocked or narrowed arteries without the need for major surgery.

The growing awareness of minimally invasive options has led to increased patient demand for procedures like PTA. Patients often prefer minimally invasive techniques due to their perceived advantages, including reduced pain, scarring, and recovery time. Also, Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting minimally invasive techniques like PTA as standard practice in the management of CVDs. Advances in medical technology and techniques have made PTA procedures safer, more effective, and easier to perform, leading to greater acceptance among clinicians.

Drug-coated balloon (DCB) technology represents a significant advancement in balloon catheters for percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA). These balloons are coated with anti-proliferative drugs, such as paclitaxel or sirolimus, which are released locally into the arterial wall during inflation. This targeted drug delivery helps to inhibit smooth muscle cell proliferation and reduce neointimal hyperplasia, thereby improving long-term vessel patency compared to traditional uncoated balloons. DCBs have demonstrated efficacy in reducing restenosis rates and the need for repeat interventions, particularly in complex lesions or small vessels. This technology offers a promising approach to improving the outcomes of PTA procedures by addressing one of the primary challenges associated with angioplasty - restenosis.

Advanced imaging modalities, such as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT), play a crucial role in enhancing the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD). IVUS and OCT provide high-resolution imaging of peripheral arteries, allowing for precise lesion assessment and treatment planning. By offering real-time guidance during PTA procedures, IVUS and OCT help optimize balloon sizing, stent placement, and post-dilation techniques, leading to improved procedural outcomes and reduced rates of complications in PAD patients. This feature represents a significant advancement in the treatment of PAD, providing clinicians with invaluable tools to enhance procedural precision and patient care in the global PTA market.

Advancements in precision medicine and personalized therapies aim to tailor PTA treatments to individual patient characteristics, including genetic predispositions, disease phenotypes, and response profiles. Biomarker-guided interventions, patient-specific treatment algorithms, and targeted drug delivery systems offer opportunities to optimize treatment outcomes and minimize adverse events in PTA procedures.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Medtronic PLC, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, Boston Scientific, Teleflex Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Co, and Cook Group Inc.

Explore the availability of combination therapies Expand the prevalence of low cost therapies in developing countries

Companies' Product Positioning Market Share of Leading Companies

