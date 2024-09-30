Threat-Ex By CYBER RANGES Now Offers Enterprise-Grade Threat Emulation Experiences Building Cybersecurity Muscle Memory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CYBER RANGES launches Threat-eXTM, a unique enterprise-grade program of cyberthreat emulation eXperiences to build cybersecurity muscle memory for resilience.

Just as physical strength is built through consistent "Reps X Sets", effective cybersecurity capabilities are developed through rigorous and continuous practice.

Threat-eXTM by @CYBER RANGES is a comprehensive 6-month program of Live Webinars and simulation-based, cyberdrill-grade exercises, delivering effective, threat-informed operations training, professional development and certification. The Threat-eXTM exercises are powered by the Best-in-Class CYBER RANGES range platform.

For your diary the 6 dates of the Live Cyberdrills are:

14-15 Nov. 2024

18-19 Dec. 2024

15-16 Jan. 2025

19-20 Feb. 2025

19-20 Mar. 2025

9-10 Apr.2025

Threat-eXTM addresses the missing link in traditional training by integrating comprehensive, hands-on, deep-dive, live-fire exercises that build and validate skills and improve resilience against Advanced Persistent Threats (APT's). With Threat-eXTM you will be able to build effective Cybersecurity Muscle Memory, to understand proactively your organization's Threat Exposure, and to evidence overall Resilience.

GARTNER (2024) points out that“The importance and criticality of training with 'live ammunition' or simulated 'live ammunition' cannot be over-emphasized.”

“Threat-eXTM by CYBER RANGES is the new, transformational, enterprise-grade solution for Security Leaders and Entities interested in up-to-date Threat Exposure Management and Security Plan Validation through regular cyberdrill-grade practice”, states Dr. Al Graziano, CEO

The first Event of the Threat-eXTM Program series is on Nov. 14-15, 2024.

Book now at: cyber-range-security-training/cyber-ranges-threat-emulation-experiences-threat-ex/



