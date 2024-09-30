(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acidity Regulator Quarterly China Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The application and development of acidity regulators are directly related to the economic benefits of food enterprises. 17 kinds of acidity regulators are now allowed to be used in China, including citric acid, malic acid, lactic acid, tartaric acid, acetic acid, etc. Among them, citric acid is the most used acidity regulator in the food industry. Its annual production capacity accounts for about 70% of the world. China is the largest producer of citric acid in the world.

However, for the domestic market, with the excessive growth of acidity regulators' production capacity and the serious lag of demand, the problem of oversupply is getting more and more serious.

Due to the increasingly fierce competition in the international market and the backward technology in the domestic production of acidity regulators, it is common for Chinese exporters to lower the price artificially in order to take up foreign markets.

Acidity Regulator Quarterly China Report will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire acidity regulator industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.

Breaking news from China.

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, etc. Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufactures, associations and government organizations

Ningxia Qiyu Biological New Material Co. Ltd.

Beijing Jingliang Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd.

Seven Stars Citric Acid Technology Co. Ltd.

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd. Henan Xinghan Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

