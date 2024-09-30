Dr. Bhawna Gupta Becomes The Only GP Blue Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider In The Bay Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Bhawna Gupta, a distinguished professional in the San Francisco Bay Area, has achieved the prestigious status of Blue Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider, becoming the only general practitioner in the region to attain this elite designation."I am honored to receive this recognition from Align Technology," said Dr. Bhawna Gupta. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication to providing the highest quality of care and the most advanced orthodontic solutions to our patients. We are committed to helping our patients achieve beautiful, healthy smiles using the latest in dental technology."Dr. Bhawna Gupta has also facilitated a Fellowship award by the AACA - American Academy of Clear Aligners for her exceptional expertise and commitment to providing top-tier orthodontic care using Invisalign technology.She owns and operates three dental practices across the Bay Area - Sunnyvale Dental Care in Sunnyvale, Family Dental Center in Union City, and Morgan Hill Dental Studio in Morgan Hill - and offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including general dentistry, family dentistry, emergency dental care, cosmetic dentistry, and orthodontics. Each practice is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by highly skilled professionals dedicated to providing exceptional care.Patients seeking Invisalign treatment can benefit from Dr. Bhawna Gupta's extensive experience and expertise across her three practice locations.For more information about Dr. Bhawna Gupta and her dental practices, or to schedule an Invisalign consultation, please contact:Sunnyvale Dental Care - Sunnyvale, CA| 408-720-0900152 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087Family Dental Center - Union City, CA| 510-892-451534399 Alvarado-Niles Rd, Union City, CA 94587Morgan Hill Dental Studio - Morgan Hill, CA| 408-706-733317020 Condit Rd # 180, Morgan Hill, CA 95037About Dr. Bhawna GuptaDr. Bhawna Gupta is a highly skilled and experienced dental professional serving the San Francisco Bay Area. Her vision is clear: to deliver top-tier dental care that prioritizes comfort and peace of mind for every patient. Her dedication to excellence and compassionate approach to dentistry have earned her the trust and admiration of her patients.About InvisalignInvisalign is an innovative orthodontic treatment that uses a series of clear, removable aligners to straighten teeth without traditional braces. It has many benefits like below.- Aesthetics: Clear and virtually invisible aligners.- Comfort: Smooth plastic material reduces irritation.- Removability: Easy to remove for eating, drinking, brushing, and flossing.- Customized Treatment: Tailored aligners for specific dental needs.- Predictable Results: Advanced 3D imaging technology for clear treatment outcomes.- Fewer Dental Visits: Requires fewer orthodontist visits compared to traditional braces.- Versatility: Effective for various dental issues like crowding, spacing, and some bite problems.

