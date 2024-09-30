(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) President Lula's visit to New York revealed Brazil's diminishing global influence. His stance on international conflicts and environmental issues raised concerns about the country's approach.



Lula's ambiguous position on climate change and production drew criticism from environmental groups.



Brazil's environmental credentials faced scrutiny as wildfires raged across the country. Over sixty percent of the national territory was covered in smoke during Lula's New York trip.



The admitted its unpreparedness to handle climate emergencies, despite being in power for over a year. Lula's ambition to become a major oil producer contradicted his climate change advocacy.



Oil Change International criticized Brazil, along with the UAE and Azerbaijan, for increasing oil production while hosting climate conferences. This inconsistency weakened Brazil's environmental leadership claims.







The president's silence on Venezuela's dictatorship undermined his defense of democracy. Lula condemned domestic extremism but ignored his neighbor's electoral fraud.



This stance questioned Brazil's ability to mediate international conflicts when it couldn't influence regional issues. In the Middle East conflict , Lula criticized Israel's actions in Gaza while condemning Hamas terrorism.



He also questioned Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory aimed at weakening Hezbollah. These statements reflected Brazil's complex relationships with Iran and other BRICS members.

Lula's Diplomatic Struggles

Lula clashed with Ukrainian President Zelensky over diplomatic approaches to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Zelensky accused Lula of favoring Putin in Brazil's six-point peace proposal.



The plan, developed with China, lacked input from Ukraine, the invaded country. Celso Amorim, Lula's special advisor, presented the peace proposal for Ukraine to other countries.



The document called for a ceasefire but failed to acknowledge Russia as the invader. Amorim dismissed Zelensky's rejection, highlighting Brazil's alignment with authoritarian BRICS partners.



Adding to the controversy surrounding Lula's presidency, controversial Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes played a crucial role in his political comeback.



Justice de Moraes, whose authoritarian actions have drawn criticism from many quarters, played a pivotal role in key decisions affecting Lula's political trajectory.



As a Supreme Court Justice, he voted to annul Lula's corruption convictions, and in his capacity as head of the Superior Electoral Court, he issued rulings perceived as favorable to Lula's campaign.



These actions have sparked debate among legal experts and political analysts regarding judicial impartiality and the balance of powers within Brazil's democratic framework.



Elon Musk's characterization of President Lula as "Moraes ' lapdog" has fueled speculation about the extent of Justice Moraes' influence.



Critics argue that Lula's perceived acquiescence to Moraes' decisions has led to questions about the true locus of power in Brazil's current administration.



Lula's New York visit exposed Brazil's diplomatic weaknesses. He appeared too partial to mediate global conflicts and too weak to defend democracy in South America.



Brazil's alignment with authoritarian regimes and de Moraes may cause future problems, suggesting a need to return to its past independence.



The questions surrounding the judicial decisions that enabled Lula's return to power have further complicated Brazil's position on the global stage and its relationships with both Western and developing nations.

