Business Leaders Share Insights At HR Conclave Of Jaipuria School Of Business, Ghaziabad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, organized an HR Conclave in collaboration with PHDCCI and People Labs at PHD House, Delhi, on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

The theme of the conclave was 'Evolving Upskilling, Reskilling, Cross-Skilling in 21st Century'. Several prominent speakers from diverse industries engaged in discussions that revolved around enhancing human resource practices with a focus on skills development, future workforce readiness, and organizational growth.



Held under the guidance of Dr. Rajiv Thakur, Director General of Jaipuria School of Business (JSB), the conclave commenced with inaugural addresses by Dr. Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI, and Dr. Tapan Nayak, Dean Academics, JSB. The inaugural session was followed by two insightful panel discussions on very pertinent topics in the realm of HR.



The first panel discussion, titled 'Skills Centric Upskilling Translating Into Greater Performance' had expert insights from the panelists Mr. Rajneesh Singh, CEO, Simpli Group; Mr. Sumal Abraham, CHRO, TVS Trucks and Busses; Ms. Deepti Tomar, Project Lead L&D, Grant Thornton; Mr. Jetender Pal Singh, Group HR Head, Groz Engineering Tools; and Mr. Prabhanjan K. Prasoon, Head Talent Acquisition, Sopra Steria. It was moderated by Mr. Subrat Kumar, CEO, People Labs.



The second panel discussion titled 'Skill Centric Cross Skilling Embracing The Job Matrix' featured equally prominent speakers including Mr. Ashutosh Anshu, Board Director and CHRO, Hitachi India; Ms. Renu Bohra, CHRO, CK Birla Group; Mr. Arun Albert, CLO, Cirus Group of Companies; Mr. Jagpreet Brar, Director Learning Services, KPMG; and Mr. Himanshu Pant, AVP HR, Thriwe. The discussion was moderated by Prof. Himanshu Manglik of JSB.



The discussions at the conclave covered a wide range of topics including skill development and workforce transformation, bridging skills gaps, future-proofing talent, industry-academia collaboration and creating a learning inclusive culture. The learnings will lead to mutual professional development of the attendees, which included the faculty of JSB and industry representatives.



Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, is a leading PGDM institute with NBA accreditation and MBA equivalence by Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The institute practices an active industry orientation programme for students and faculty. It also has several collaborations with global universities for international immersion of students and faculty.



