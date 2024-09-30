Ukraine Delegation To U.S. Hosted By Rollan Roberts Of U.S. Center For Diplomacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Rollan Roberts II, Fmr. U.S. Presidential Candidate

Fmr. U.S. Presidential Candidate Interviewed by 24flix Media

Dr. Rollan Roberts II, President of the U.S. Center for Diplomacy.

Fmr. Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Hosts Ukraine Delegation in the United States to promote good governance and economic development.

Fmr. U.S. Presidential Candidate and President of the U.S. Center for Diplomacy (USCD), Rollan Roberts II, is currently hosting an Ukraine Delegation to the United States in Washington, D.C. and the State Capitol of West Virginia. The Ukraine delegation includes Ukraine's former Attorney General, Presidential Appointee to Crimea, businessmen, and anti-crime/anti-corruption leaders.The delegation will be meeting with political, business, and government leaders at the local, state, and federal levels.Dr. Roberts led a delegation to Kyiv, Ukraine and Dnipro, Ukraine to meet with the Office of the President, Members of Parliament, Ministers, and other political and business leaders in April 2024, where he also met with Ukrainian military direct from the front lines. The mission of this delegation was to assess the state of war, policy, and governance on the ground, strengthen ongoing relationships, and discuss economic growth and development in a post-war Ukraine. The purpose of the Ukraine Delegation to the U.S. is to further collaboration, relations, and economic development.Dr. Roberts stated,"It is a great honor to welcome our friends from Ukraine to the United States. My objective remains unchanged: to do right by all people and nations on earth. The USCD promotes the values of free enterprise, freedom, integrity, and justice in every nation and this delegation was a showcase of these. It has given a fresh vision and reinvigorated the hopes and energy once overshadowed by a constant state of war."Dr. Roberts is one of the editors of Ukraine's proposed new Constitution to ensure a long, peaceful, and prosperous future, and is a universal supporter of entrepreneurs and the small business sector.

Dr. Rollan Roberts

U.S. Center for Diplomacy

...

