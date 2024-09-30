Gluten-Free Products Market Worth $11.48 Billion By 2029- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Italy represents the highest share in the gluten-free products market in the European region, owing to its high demand from consumers and strong market growth. Italy holds an important position due to its very strong tradition in bakery products, and adaptation to gluten-free alternatives by catering to the local demand and several million tourists. Some of the key players in the Italian market are Farmo S.p.A. (Italy), Dr. Schär AG / SPA (Italy), and Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A (Italy), all headquartered in Italy. The companies hold important market shares in the gluten-free segment owing to their innovative products offered in the market and reaching the consumers due to an extensive distribution network. The various products that Farmo S.p.A offers are gluten-free bakery products, while Dr. Schär AG / SPA has a wide gluten-free portfolio of products, and Barilla also offers gluten-free pasta variants to suit wide consumer tastes. All these firms together give Italy an edge in the gluten-free market and grow the market hence meeting the rising demand for gluten-free products among consumers.

The key players in the market are The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), General Mills Inc. (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Kellanova (US), Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. (Italy), Raisio Oyj (Finland), Dr. Schär AG / SPA (Italy), Ecotone (France), Enjoy Life (US), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (England), Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Food (UK), Silly Yaks - For Real Taste (Australia), and Norside Foods Ltd. (UK).

