Heimar Hf.: Regular Announcement Of Share Buybacks In Accordance With The Buyback Program
9/30/2024 5:16:10 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 39, Heimar hf. ("Heimar") purchased 5,000,000 of its own shares at a purchase price of ISK 153,208,020 in accordance with the following details:
| Date
| Time
| Shares Purchased
| Share Price (ISK)
| Purchase Price (ISK)
| 23.09.2024
| 10:41
| 1,000,000
| 30.3
| 30,281,820
| 24.09.2024
| 09:43
| 1,000,000
| 30.3
| 30,281,820
| 25.09.2024
| 10:21
| 1,000,000
| 30.8
| 30,781,520
| 26.09.2024
| 09:35
| 1,000,000
|
| 30,781,520
| 27.09.2024
| 09:46
| 1,000,000
| 31.1
| 31,081,340
| Total
|
| 5,000,000
|
| 153,208,020
These transactions were carried out in accordance with Heimar's buyback program, which was announced on September 16, 2024. According to the program, share purchases will total a maximum of ISK 500,000,000, and the program will remain in effect until this limit is reached, but no later than the company's 2025 Annual General Meeting.
Heimar owned 3,000,000 shares prior to the above transactions, and following these purchases, now holds 8,000,000 shares, or 0.44% of issued shares, with a total purchase value of ISK 243,553,780.
The execution of the buyback program will be in accordance with the Public Limited Companies Act, no. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse, as well as the Icelandic Act on Measures Against Market Abuse, no. 60/2021, and the Delegated Regulation of the European Commission no. 2016/1052/EU, which contains technical standards for buyback programs.
For further information, please contact: Björn Eyþór Benediktsson – Chief Financial Officer – ...
